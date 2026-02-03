India-US trade deal: Trump, Modi and the politics of premature celebration

No one yet knows the terms of a trade deal that could significantly alter how India powers its economy. That has not stopped New Delhi and Washington from launching into full celebration mode.

Welcome to modern diplomacy, where the announcement matters far more than the agreement itself.

At the NDA’s parliamentary party meeting today, the atmosphere was less legislative and more ceremonial. BJP MPs felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with oversized garlands, accompanied by synchronised chants of “Jai Modi”, “Vande Mataram”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The mood suggested a sweeping national triumph, despite the small complication that the “reduced” tariff of 18 percent is significantly higher than the effective tariff rate of 2.4 percent in 2024.

Social media, meanwhile, saw fierce competition on who could sound more grateful. From cabinet ministers to senior leaders and chief ministers, the script is uniform: a relentless flood of congratulatory posts hailing the Dear Leader. The tone was set by author Sanjeev Sanyal, who declared that the world indeed bends. All one needs is someone who can bend it. Read Narendra Modi.