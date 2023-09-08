India, US, Saudi, UAE hope to announce railway deal to connect M-E at G20 Summit

At the G20 Summit in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden and the leaders of India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hope to announce a major joint infrastructure deal on Saturday that will connect Gulf and Arab countries via a network of railways, a media report said.

It will also connect to India through shipping lanes from ports in the region, the Axios report said.

The project is one of the key initiatives the White House is pushing in the Middle East as China's influence in the region grows.

The Middle East is a key part of China’s Belt and Road vision.

The joint railway project is expected to be one of the key deliverables Biden wants to present during the G20 Summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Axios report said.