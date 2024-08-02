India top nation in number of IPOs and issuances globally: SEBI Chairperson

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Friday that India is the top country when it comes to the total number of initial public offerings (IPOs) and issuances globally.

Addressing a FICCI conference in Mumbai, she said that the markets regulator is also working towards simplifying the IPO documents and filing procedures templates, along with creating a forum for feedback to be part of the regulatory framework.

SEBI will soon send a proposal on this move to the board for approval.

"We have taken to our Board to make it a formal part of the regulatory architecture. This process of industry-standard forums across the spectrum has been such a learning experience for us," Buch told the gathering.

The capital markets regulator is also working towards easing the mechanism for listing startups.

SEBI recently invited three key industry associations to form the Industry Standards Forum.

The Industry Standards Forum has successfully brought together key stakeholders to draft and implement regulatory standards.

Earlier this week, SEBI launched a comprehensive report on the Indian Capital Markets that covers the most significant reforms, important milestones, and technological innovations, along with their impact on investors in the country.

According to the markets regulator, the report delves deeper into recent technological innovations and reforms, several of which are global firsts.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, NSE's MD and CEO, said that the report provides a comprehensive analysis of India's Capital Markets evolution over the years, propelled by active retail participation, sustained and high inflow by domestic institutional investors, and strong performance of listed companies.