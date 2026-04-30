India slips to 157 in World Press Freedom Index 2026 hitting a historic low

India has dropped to 157th place out of 180 countries in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), also known as Reporters Sans Frontières.

The annual index, coming ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, evaluates press freedom globally based on the conditions in which journalists operate and the extent of media independence. This year’s findings paint an alarming global picture, with more than half of all countries falling into the “difficult” or “very serious” categories for press freedom.

“In 25 years, the average score of all 180 countries and territories included in the ranking has never been so low,” the report noted.

India’s position marks a drop of six places from 2025, when it was ranked 151st. The country had shown a marginal improvement that year, rising from 159th place in 2024.

Countries ranked below India include Venezuela, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran, China and North Korea.

At the same time, several countries that ranked below India in 2025 have improved their positions this year. Pakistan (153), Palestine (156), Bhutan (150) and Syria (141) have all moved up in the index.

Global decline in press freedom

The index assesses countries using five key indicators — economic, legal, political, social and security conditions — that together determine the level of press freedom.

Of these, the legal indicator recorded the sharpest decline this year. The report states that “the criminalisation of journalism, which is rooted in circumventing press law and misusing emergency legislation and common law is proving to be a global phenomenon.”

In India, the report highlights that the growing use of national security laws has contributed to an increasingly difficult environment for journalists. It notes that journalists on the ground are being directly targeted and subjected to judicial harassment.

United States sees sharp decline

The United States dropped seven places to rank 64 this year, continuing a downward trend. Since 2022, the country has declined by 14 points on the index.

According to the report, journalists in the US are facing economic challenges and declining public trust. It adds that they now also “contend with President Donald Trump’s systematic weaponisation of state institutions, including funding cuts to public broadcasters such as NPR and PBS" and notes increasing political interference in media ownership and investigations targeting journalists.

Since Trump’s return to office for a second term, journalists have also been targeted during protests, the report said. This reflects a “deterioration that amounts to one of the most severe crises for press freedom in modern US history".

Global rankings and regional patterns

Norway retained the top position for the tenth consecutive year, followed by the Netherlands, Estonia, Denmark and Sweden. Of them, Sweden and the Netherlands have both remained in the top five for the two years.

Eritrea ranked last in the index, a position it has held for the third consecutive year.

Syria recorded the biggest improvement, climbing 36 places in the ranking following the country’s transition post-Assad.

In countries such as Iraq, Sudan and Yemen, repeated armed conflict continues to be a major factor behind declining press freedom. In Palestine, where the Israeli government has continued its offensive since October 2023, more than 220 journalists have been killed in Gaza, the report noted, adding that nearly 70 were killed while carrying out their work.

The index identifies Eastern Europe and West Asia as the two most dangerous regions for journalists.

Iran, one of the lowest-ranked countries, remains constrained by internal repression compounded by the impact of conflict involving the US and Israel. Meanwhile, Russia, ranked 172, continues to be among the most difficult environments for journalists amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

In countries such as China, North Korea and Eritrea, the report points to strict state control and authoritarian governance as key factors curtailing press freedom.

A deepening crisis

The findings underscore a long-term global decline in press freedom since the index was first published 25 years ago.

“Journalism is being asphyxiated by hostile political discourse towards reporters, weakened by a faltering media economy, and squeezed by laws being used as weapons against the press,” the report said.

Overall, the report describes a deepening global crisis for journalism, marked by declining protections and increasing pressure on media institutions worldwide.