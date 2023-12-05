India saw 1.7 lakh suicides in 2022, over 26% of them were daily-wagers, says NCRB
More than one-fourth (26.4%) of the suicides that India saw in the year 2022 were by daily wage labourers, shows the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Sunday, December 4. The data also indicates that the number of suicides increased by 4.2% in 2022 as compared to 2021. Up to 1,70,924 suicides were reported across India in 2022, against 1,64,033 in 2021.
Like in 2021, Maharashtra stands at the top of the list this year too with 22,746 suicides. But Sikkim has been recorded to have the highest rate of suicide, at 43.1%. Rate of suicide, which is the number of suicides per one-lakh population, is widely accepted as a standard yardstick for comparison of suicides by the NCRB. Of the total number of suicides, 49.3% was reported from five states - Maharashtra (13.3%), Tamil Nadu (11.6%), Madhya Pradesh (9%), Karnataka (8%) and West Bengal (7.4%).
The all India rate of suicide in 2022 is 12.4%. The rate is more than 20% in five states, of which four states are in the southern belt. The highest is in Kerala with 28.5%, followed by Chhattisgarh (28.2%), Telangana (26.3%), Tamil Nadu (25.9%), and Karnataka (20.2%). Andhra Pradesh has reported 16.8% suicides.
The number of suicides in the southern states has also increased, except in Telangana where there is a marginal decrease. As was the case in 2021, Tamil Nadu has reported the highest number of suicides in the south (19,834), followed by Karnataka (13,606).
Among cities, the highest number of suicides has been reported in Delhi (3,367), followed by Bengaluru (2,313) and Chennai (1,581). However, going by suicide rates, Vijayawada is the highest at 42.6%, followed by Kollam 42.5%.
The NCRB lists more than 18 causes of suicide, including marital issues (with five sub-sections), illness (with five subsections), unemployment, career problem, and the death of a dear person. While ‘family problems’ (31.7%) and ‘illness’ (18.4%) are listed as the top causes for suicide, 26.4% of people who have died by suicide are daily wage labourers, followed by housewives 14.8%. According to the data, 45,194 wage labourers died by suicide, and 11,290 persons involved in farming sector (5,207 farmers/cultivators and 6,083 agricultural labourers). Tamil Nadu has reported the highest number of suicides by daily wage earners - 7,876, followed by Maharashtra (6,275) and Madhya Pradesh (5,371).
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726