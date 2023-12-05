India saw 1.7 lakh suicides in 2022, over 26% of them were daily-wagers, says NCRB

More than one-fourth (26.4%) of the suicides that India saw in the year 2022 were by daily wage labourers, shows the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Sunday, December 4. The data also indicates that the number of suicides increased by 4.2% in 2022 as compared to 2021. Up to 1,70,924 suicides were reported across India in 2022, against 1,64,033 in 2021.

Like in 2021, Maharashtra stands at the top of the list this year too with 22,746 suicides. But Sikkim has been recorded to have the highest rate of suicide, at 43.1%. Rate of suicide, which is the number of suicides per one-lakh population, is widely accepted as a standard yardstick for comparison of suicides by the NCRB. Of the total number of suicides, 49.3% was reported from five states - Maharashtra (13.3%), Tamil Nadu (11.6%), Madhya Pradesh (9%), Karnataka (8%) and West Bengal (7.4%).

The all India rate of suicide in 2022 is 12.4%. The rate is more than 20% in five states, of which four states are in the southern belt. The highest is in Kerala with 28.5%, followed by Chhattisgarh (28.2%), Telangana (26.3%), Tamil Nadu (25.9%), and Karnataka (20.2%). Andhra Pradesh has reported 16.8% suicides.