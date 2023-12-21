India reports six more COVID-19 deaths, three from Kerala

Six people died of COVID-19 across India on Wednesday, December 20, according to the data published by the Union MInistry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, three deaths were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Punjab.

The country also reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with 300 of them being from Kerala. Karnataka reported 13 new cases, Tamil Nadu 12, Gujarat 11, and Maharashtra 10 new cases. Currently, there are 2669 active cases of COVID-19 in India. It is to be noted that Kerala conducts around 700-1000 tests daily.

This is the second consecutive day on which Kerala has reported three deaths. On December 16, the state had reported four deaths due to COVID-19.