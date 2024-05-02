India records 134 counts of free speech violation in four months: Report

In terms of entertainment, movies like Monkey Man have not been certified to release in the country despite a worldwide release in April. The report mentioned that this could be because of the overt political nature of its content.

Academia has not fared too well either, according to the report. There were 24 counts of free speech violations in the academic space, further facilitated by “vigilante groups” online and offline. The report mentions an example of a school Principal in Mumbai being targeted for liking tweets in support of Palestine. Apart from that, there were also attacks on students for screening documentaries like Ram ke Naam, which questioned the need to construct a temple in Ayodhya, during the temple’s consecration in January.

The report added, “The screening of the documentary [Ram ke Naam] was cited as one of the reasons for the two-year suspension and debarring of PhD scholar Ramadas KS, from all campuses of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on April 18. The general secretary of the Progressive Students Forum (PSF), Ramadas was punished for ostensibly “anti national” activities, such as participating in a protest march against the Central government’s education policies in January 2024.” TISS further issued a notice forbidding students from organising protests, screening, online viewing of seminars, conduction workshops, meetings affiliated to politicians on the campus until the conclusion of elections.

News media was also subjected to censorship irrespective of language and the platform. For instance, the magazine Caravan was asked to remove their article titled Screams from the Army Post: The Indian Army’s torture and murder of civilians in a restive Jammu’ by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Hindi YouTube channels like Bolta Hindustani, National Dastak got emails from YouTube regarding a notice issued by the MIB for their channels to be blocked.

The government also wanted to place regulatory mechanisms to oversee the dissemination of information, especially on the internet. On April 4, 2024, the MIB constituted a ten-member committee of bureaucrats to “delineate the sphere of online information dissemination which needs to be brought under regulation, on the lines applicable for print and electronic media.”