India meets record 256.1 GW peak power demand without shortage, sets new benchmark

India has successfully met its highest-ever peak electricity demand of 256.1 GW on April 25, marking a significant milestone in the country’s power sector, the official statement said on Tuesday. The demand was recorded at 3:38 PM and was managed without any shortage, even as the country continued to export electricity to its neighbouring nations, the Ministry of Power said.

The achievement surpasses the previous all-time high of 250 GW recorded in May 2024 and also exceeds the peak of 245.4 GW observed in January 2026 during the last financial year. The sharp rise in demand has been driven by the onset of summer, with electricity consumption registering an 8.9 per cent growth in April (April 1–27) compared to the same period last year.

Officials attributed the milestone to strong capacity addition and improved planning. Around 65 GW of new power generation capacity was added during FY 2025–26, significantly strengthening India’s overall power supply system and enhancing its ability to handle peak demand conditions.

The government now expects to comfortably meet an even higher demand of around 270 GW later this year. The peak load was managed through advance resource adequacy planning, efficient scheduling and dispatch of available generation, and close real-time coordination among grid operators, including the National Load Despatch Centre, regional and state load despatch centres, and generating stations.

At the time of peak demand, electricity supply was ensured through a diverse mix of sources, including thermal, hydro, nuclear and renewable energy. Renewable energy, particularly solar power, played a crucial role in meeting daytime demand, while hydro and other flexible sources helped maintain grid stability.

The seamless handling of record demand highlights the growing resilience and preparedness of India’s power infrastructure, especially at a time when rising temperatures continue to push electricity consumption to new highs.