India Love Project is among the finalists for 2023 Global Pluralism Award

The India Love Project, a social media initiative celebrating real-life love stories that defy heteronormative and regressive ideas of a romantic partnership, has been selected to be among the 10 finalists for the 2023 Global Pluralism Award. The project, which was launched in 2020 by senior journalists Niloufer Venkatraman, Samar Halarnkar, and Priya Ramani, aims to harness the power of social media to promote acceptance and dialogue. According to the website for the Global Pluralism Awards, the project challenges exclusion and prejudice in India by sharing love stories of non-traditional unions between interfaith, inter-caste and LGBTQ+ couples on social media.

Chosen from among 200 submissions from 60 countries, the India Love Project is the only organisation from the country to make it to the shortlist. The other finalists are based out of Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Palestine, South Africa, and the United States. Nominees for the award are selected by an independent, international jury of experts. “This year's finalists are working to strengthen pluralism in their societies across a wide range of disciplines, from peacebuilding to translation, social enterprise, sports therapy, storytelling, technology, and beyond,” the Global Centre for Pluralism said in an official statement.

“The creativity, courage, and commitment shown by this year's finalists is so important at this moment,” said Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism. She said that at a time of increasing polarisation globally, it is critical to magnify the impacts of pluralism leaders who are creating more inclusive and peaceful societies where diversity is valued. “I hope these examples spur us all to follow their example and take action,” she added.

Marwan Muasher, the jury chairman of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the award finalists have made outstanding contributions to fostering pluralism in some of the world's most challenging contexts. “They are strengthening their communities by helping to build a foundation of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared purpose,” said Marwan Muasher, who is also the former Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan.

From among these 10 finalists, three winners and seven honourable mention recipients will be announced in October and recognised at a ceremony to be held in November in Ottawa, Canada. Each winner will receive a prize of $50,000 (CAD) to further their work in support of pluralism.