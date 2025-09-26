India is not weak: Leaders react to US Prez Trump’s 100 per cent pharma tariff

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A political storm has erupted in India following US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports, that is set to take effect from October 1, unless companies begin manufacturing in the United States.

Reacting strongly, UP Minister Narendra Kashyap downplayed the impact, saying India's strength lies in its leadership.

“No decision by Trump can weaken India, as India has a strong Prime Minister in Narendra Modi. He has faced every challenge, both domestic and global, and has worked to overcome them,” he said.

However, Opposition leaders expressed deep concern over the move and its potential impact on India's pharmaceutical industry.

Congress leader Udit Raj described the announcement as a “shock.”

“India’s medicine exports are massive. Until now, the biggest relief was that medicines weren’t subject to tariffs, as the US also needs cheap drugs. But this news is like a jolt. What is going on?

"America treats India like a football, it hits it whenever it wants. Our Prime Minister Modi isn’t even opening his mouth. A 100 per cent tariff means our medicine manufacturers will collapse,” he warned.

Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat questioned both President Trump’s credibility and Prime Minister Modi’s silence.

“The credibility of the US President is now so doubtful. Modi himself calls him a friend, yet Trump imposes 100 per cent tariffs on pharma. What is Modi ji doing? Is he really concerned about the Indian economy? Why don’t we hear a clear response? Every day it's a different statement, this feels like a musical chairs race,” he remarked.

Announcing tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products earlier, President Trump posted on Truth Social: “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. 'IS BUILDING' will be defined as, 'breaking ground' and/or 'under construction.' There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started.”

With India being one of the world’s largest exporters of generic and branded drugs, President Trump’s move is likely to have serious economic and geopolitical implications for the country.

