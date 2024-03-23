India condemns heinous terror attack, stands with Russia in this hour of grief: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, March 23, expressed solidarity with the people of Russia and slammed the terrorist attack in the country that left more than 60 people dead and several others injured. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," PM Modi said.

Terrorists attacked a concert hall in Moscow on March 22 and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack. ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack which saw the gunmen storming the Crocus City Hall in Moscow at around 8 p.m. (local time) just as a concert of famous rock band Piknik was about to begin.

As per the latest information, the attackers, who had not attempted to take hostages or make any statements but shot people indiscriminately, have barricaded themselves inside the burning building. The toll is expected to go up, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) was quoted by the media as saying.