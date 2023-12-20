INDIA bloc resolution raises question on EVMs

INDIA parties reiterated that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs. "These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well," the resolution said.

"Our suggestion is simple: Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100% counting of VVPAT slips should then be done," it said.

"This will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections," it added. The Opposition had on many occasions questioned the EVMs and demanded for elections with ballot papers.