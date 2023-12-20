INDIA bloc resolution raises question on EVMs

The INDIA bloc, during its fourth meeting on Tuesday, December 19, passed a resolution reiterating that doubts on the integrity of the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). The resolution demanded that instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice.
The resolution on EVMs read, "INDIA parties have submitted a detailed memorandum to the ECI [Election Commission of India] with several specific questions on the design and operation of the EVMs. Unfortunately, the ECI has been reluctant to meet an INDIA delegation on this memorandum."
INDIA parties reiterated that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs. "These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well," the resolution said.
"Our suggestion is simple: Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100% counting of VVPAT slips should then be done," it said.
"This will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections," it added. The Opposition had on many occasions questioned the EVMs and demanded for elections with ballot papers.