'INDIA bloc crumbled': JP Nadda says as Nitish Kumar returns to NDA

After JD-U leader Nitish Kumar returned to NDA by walking out of the 'Mahagathbandhan', dissolved the Cabinet, and then took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the record ninth time, BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday that the Opposition-led INDIA bloc has crumbled even before its full-fledged existence.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra was taken out, and it ended without any result, and now they are busy with 'Anyay Yatra' (referring to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi) and INDI alliance is conceptually a failed initiative. After Mamata Banerjee's decision to go alone in LS polls, and after the government change in Bihar, the INDIA bloc has already crumbled before existence," Nadda told the mediapersons here.

"INDI alliance is not more than a 'Pariwar Bachao Alliance, Property Bachao Alliance'. Those who were involved in corruption have assembled under the umbrella of INDIA bloc. This alliance encourages appeasement in the country," Nadda added.

The BJP leader further said that currently, "the people of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are heading towards the path of knowledge".

"We are taking care of the welfare of the youth, providing guarantees for farmers, and ensuring women's empowerment under the leadership of PM Modi.

"The new government formed under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar will bring stability and development programmes will speed up. The double engine government of NDA will work to take Bihar forward. We want to implement our slogan 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Viswas' in Bihar," Nadda said.

"We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar," he added.