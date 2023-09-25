India begins chip journey in just 15 months, Micron a beacon to all investors: MoS IT

In just 15 months’ time, India has seen the construction of its first-ever semiconductor plant, received more manufacturing proposals along with 8 chip designing startups now operational in the country, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, the Minister said that semiconductor manufacturing -- which is at the frontier of engineering and science/technology and a very high-level area -- opportunities in the country are now immense and investments in this field will go to states that respond fast while creating an enabling environment, infrastructure and policies.

Giving an example of mobile manufacturing, he said that in 2014, the country had zero mobile export and today, we are exporting Apple and Samsung smartphones’ worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

“The sheer transformation in the electronics sector is the reason our Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in India becoming a semiconductor nation,” said Chandrasekhar.

In 2014, the country used to import 82 per cent mobile phones and now, 100 per cent smartphones are being manufactured/assembled here.