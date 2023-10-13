INDIA alliance writes to Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg, asks platforms to be neutral

The INDIA parties said that it is very clear from these exhaustive investigations by the Washington Post that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.

"Further, we have data that shows algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders' content on your platform while also promoting ruling party content. Such blatant partisanship and bias towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India's democracy, one that we in the INDIA alliance will not take lightly," it said.

Referring to the report against YouTube, the INDIA parties said that it may be aware of the recent expose by the Washington Post newspaper titled "He live-streamed his attacks on Indian Muslims YouTube gave him an award" about the role of YouTube in propagating communal hatred and dividing Indian society.

"Specifically, the article cites details of how this vile, communally divisive propaganda is carried out using YouTube by BJP members and supporters," it said.

