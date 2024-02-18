India a key player in responsible AI revolution, skilling way to go: IBM’s Sandip Patel

The goal of this mission is to establish adequate capacity of AI compute power in ‘Bharat’. Under this mission, AI applications will be promoted in sectors like agriculture, health care and education. Patel said that the government plans to establish the centre of excellence (CoEs) in the AI space across different domains.

“The government is also serious about driving practical applications of this technology so it doesn’t just become experimentation or a sandbox kind of an activity,” he told IANS.

New research commissioned by the company has found that about 59 per cent of enterprise-scale organisations in India have AI actively in use in their businesses.

The ‘IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023’ found early adopters are leading the way, with 74 per cent of those Indian enterprises already working with AI, having accelerated their investments in AI in the past 24 months in areas like R&D and workforce re-skilling.

According to a recent Nasscom study, AI and automation have the potential to add up to $500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. Patel said that AI is one of the key drivers for growth globally, but clearly a very key driver for India’s ‘techade’.