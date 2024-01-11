Inauguration of Ram Mandir is 'festival' for Indians: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President H. D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is a "festival" for all Indians as people of the country since long wanted it to be built.

On Congress leaders deciding not to attend the inaugural event of Ram mandir, Kumaraswamy told reporters that they (Congress leaders) should explain why they are not attending the event.

"There is no connection between their decisions and me," he said.

Kumaraswamy said JD(S) has forged an alliance with BJP in the state, but the decision on candidates and constituencies has not been taken. Once the talks are over, the candidates will be decided and once the decision is taken, there will be no confusion and everything will fall in place, he said.

On Congress high command's decision not to attend the inauguration of Ram mandir, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "We have to obey the orders of the party. Since the high command had taken a call not to attend the event, we will not go for the inauguration in Ayodhya."

State Cooperation Minister K. N. Rajanna said the leaders have explained as to why the decision is made not to attend the inauguration of the Ram mandir.

"Every village and town has had a Ram temple for thousands of years. The uniqueness of Ayodhya Ram mandir is that it is built at birth place of Lord Rama. Valmiki is the author of Ramayana. It is the demand of all communities that Valmiki temple should be built in Ayodhya.

"We had gone to Ayodhya when Ram Lalla was worshipped in a tent. We will visit Ram mandir in future. It is a personal decision," Rajanna said.

State Excise Minister R. B. Timmapur stated that Hindu religion is not the property of anyone. "We, Dalits are made to stand outside temples. People don't invite us inside."

"There is no compulsion that we should visit Ayodhya. We can pay respect from here. Those who talk about Hindutva must speak about Dalits. They should clarify whether their definition of Hindu includes Dalits. If Dalits founded a place, the BJP should inculcate etiquettes of Dalits," Timmapur said.