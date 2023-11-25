In pics: PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas fighter jet in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 25 took a sortie in the Tejas fighter jet, saying that the experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

The Prime Minister shared the photographs of his flying in Tejas fighter jets and said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."