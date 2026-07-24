In late-night selfie video, PM Modi promises tougher anti-paper leak law

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In a late-night selfie video posted on all his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks. He also added that those who "harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

In a self-recorded video message released shortly before midnight on Thursday, July 23, the Prime Minister said the government had already prepared a draft legislation and would seek Cabinet approval before introducing it in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

"I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," Modi said.

He said the government's immediate priority had been to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

"Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. The results were also announced on July 19," he said.

Announcing the next phase of the government's response, Modi said, "We are not among those who are satisfied with just that. Today I have issued directions to the departments to set up fast-track courts. The departments worked tirelessly and, late last night, provided me with a draft. This draft, which includes provisions for fast-track courts and stringent punishments, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow."

He added that the Bill would be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues and that the government would make efforts to have it passed during the second week of the Monsoon Session beginning Monday.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," the Prime Minister said.