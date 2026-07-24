In late-night selfie video, PM Modi promises tougher anti-paper leak law

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In a late-night selfie video posted on all his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks. He also added that those who "harm the future of our youth will not be spared."
In a self-recorded video message released shortly before midnight on Thursday, July 23, the Prime Minister said the government had already prepared a draft legislation and would seek Cabinet approval before introducing it in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
"I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," Modi said.
He said the government's immediate priority had been to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.
"Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. The results were also announced on July 19," he said.
Announcing the next phase of the government's response, Modi said, "We are not among those who are satisfied with just that. Today I have issued directions to the departments to set up fast-track courts. The departments worked tirelessly and, late last night, provided me with a draft. This draft, which includes provisions for fast-track courts and stringent punishments, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow."
He added that the Bill would be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues and that the government would make efforts to have it passed during the second week of the Monsoon Session beginning Monday.
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," the Prime Minister said.
The announcement came amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with the Opposition and the CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a discussion on the issue in Parliament.
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Prime Minister for releasing “a one-sided ‘Mann Ki Baat’ outside Parliament”. He said that they are ready for a discussion in the Parliament once he apologises to the student for the police violence.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister's video message, alleging that it sidestepped the demand for the Education Minister's resignation.
Rahul said, "Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also reiterated these demands. He further added that the Modi-led government has been denying that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was leaked. “The Mantri Pradhan deliberately refused to use the word leak in his press conference and the Education Ministry officially denied that a paper leak occurred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. It is only the outpouring of public anger over the last two months that has made the Pradhan Mantri accept the truth.”
Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that “even stricter decisions will be taken against paper leaks” on July 24..
The CJP-led agitation began over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination irregularities, with protesters demanding sweeping reforms to the examination system, accountability for those responsible and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar later expanded into a nationwide movement, with the Opposition extending support and pressing for a discussion on the issue in Parliament.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the students. After spending 26 days on the fast, he ended his hunger strike early on July 24 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after what he described as "long negotiations" with the Union government and concerns over possible violence. Despite ending his fast, Wangchuk urged supporters to keep the movement peaceful, while the CJP said its agitation would continue.