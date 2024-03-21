In Lakshadweep’s Agatti, island fishers face eviction for Gujarat-based firm’s tent city

On the eastern side of the island one can find small boats and canoes. Around 40% of the inhabitants of Agatti depend on fishing unlike other islands in the coral atoll. One can get a picture of the life of Agatti islanders from the letter sent by Abdul Nazer, president of the Malsolpenna Matsyiabandanopakarana Sahakarana Sangham, a cooperative society of fishers, to the Lakshadweep Coastal Zone Management Authority.

"The beach was used by the islanders even before India attained freedom. It had temporary sheds, chulhas for making tuna mass and fences to dry them. The order is to demolish the sheds and fences for the tent tourism project. When the Deputy Collector of Agatti contacted me we gave an alternate proposal. It's impossible for us to move the boats from an area where the sea is not rough. We suggested that they implement the project in a location where it does not create trouble for us. But the Deputy Collector responded saying he is helpless as the order is from the tourism ministry and he is dutybound to implement it," said Abdul Nazer.

Residents see Praveg Ltd's tent city tourism project as a continuation of the anti-people measures they had to face ever since Praful Khoda Patel became the island’s administrator. They fear that they may have to abandon fishing itself if they lose space to dry fish, keep boats and equipment safe.

"We don't have an option. Where will we keep our boats? Where will we dry our fish? Why are they implementing tent tourism in a densely populated area? Why couldn't they do this in the south side, where there is no fishing or in islands like Bangaram and Thinnakara known for tourism," asks Anvar Sadiq who had to remove boats from the beach due to the threatening notice. (Agatti has a population of 7560 and a population density of 1969).

Abdul Jaleel, an activist who takes up social causes in Agatti, said the beach was their commons for hundreds of years. "When the sea is rough, boats are safely kept on sheds on the beach. It's where the fish is dried and stored. Where will we go if they take away the land from us? This is part of an attempt to usurp all beaches in Lakshadweep. No due process has been followed and we didn't get time even to challenge the notice in court," said Abdul Jaleel.

Misbah, another activist, feels the tent tourism project will not be successful unless it is sensitive towards the culture, livelihood and environment of Lakshadweep.

"Implementing this project in a densely populated area is quite unjust. The Island Integrated Management Plan clearly spells out how tourism in Lakshadweep should be. The Justice Raveendran Committee appointed by the Supreme Court has also several guidelines on tourism in Lakshadweep. Praveg Ltd has been granted permission to set up a tent city here bypassing numerous such guidelines. The space is crucial for islanders as it is the commons and intrinsically linked to livelihood of islanders. This project which does not consider the culture or the best interests of the local residents is undoubtedly anti-people," said Misbah.