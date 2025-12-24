In India, Christmas is marked by reports of Sangh-linked organisations attacking Christians

With Christmas around the corner, festivities for Christians in India have been overshadowed by reports of targeted attacks on the community by Hindutva right-wing groups. Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and other states saw mobs harassing or assaulting Christian groups during prayer meetings and carol processions. In Kerala, a group of carolling children were attacked, and some schools cancelled Christmas celebrations following Sangh Parivar instructions.

The attacks are sowing fear even as top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are putting on a display of camaraderie. Modi is expected to take part in the Christmas service at a cathedral in the national capital.

Aside from instances of physical violence, certain states also witnessed other expressions of hatred. In Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, members of the Bajrang Dal, a group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) allegedly accused a group of Christian women carollers of religious proselytisation. A video garnering attention on social media shows a kurta clad man in Odisha yelling at street vendors selling Santa Claus hats. “This is a Hindu Rashtra. We won’t tolerate Christians here,” he can be heard saying.

In yet another instance, a man who goes by the name Sri Satyanisth Arya could be seen yelling at a public event, “No Christians shall follow the Bible. Am I clear?” followed by calls of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jesus Christ is not ours, ours is Ram Bhagwan.”

In Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, a state-wide bandh was called on December 24 by the right-wing group Sarva Samaj, alleging that the state is witnessing ‘forced conversions’.

The state has seen many instances of violence against Christians this year. On December 15, a mob in Chhattisgarh allegedly created a ruckus over a tribal Christian man’s body being buried in his family’s farmland, claiming that the land belonged to a local deity. In July 2025, two Malayali nuns were arrested in the state on charges of trafficking and forced conversion. A video that surfaced at the time showed Bajrang Dal member Jyoti Sharma threatening them inside a police station.

Carollers attacked, DYFI protests

Further south in Kerala, a group of carollers comprising children aged 15 and below were attacked by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Ashwin Raj on December 21. Allegedly intoxicated, Ashwin destroyed the band instruments the children were playing. He was later arrested.

BJP state leader C Krishnakumar came forward justifying the incident and saying the children were a drunk “criminal gang”. Shone George, BJP state vice president, also parrotted a similar line, saying, “If the carollers are indecent, they will definitely get beaten up.”

Families of the children who were part of the carol group expressed distress over the comments. Speaking to the media, a child’s father said, “To say that students of classes 5 to 9 were drunk, how bad is that … this is Kerala, not Uttar Pradesh. It was a group of children only, there were no adults. This makes us sad.”

Protesting the attack, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is organising carols across 2,500 units in the district on December 24.

DYFI state secretary VK Sanoj said, “This is the RSS’ devious move, repeated incidents of harming the country’s secular spirit are being reported. This will not be allowed in Kerala under any circumstances, and will be met with strong opposition. It is as part of this opposition that the DYFI is organising carols across the state on Christmas eve.”

Celebrations in schools cancelled

Kerala also saw reports of schools cancelling Christmas celebrations at the last minute, citing religious reasons. A school in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly cancelled celebrations and returned the Rs 60 that was collected in this regard from each child. Parents alleged that this was after the Sangh Parivar called for a boycott on Christmas celebrations, and said that no boards, streamers, or decorations should be displayed in schools for Christmas.

Following this, state Education Minister V Sivankutty issued a statement saying, “We will not allow schools to be turned into communal laboratories; strict action will follow.”

It is common practice among schools across the state run by various managements to hold Christmas celebrations before the one week’s vacation at the end of December. Sivankutty said, “Onam, Christmas, and Eid are all celebrated alike in Kerala’s schools. It is through such shared occasions that children learn to love and respect one another.”

Notably, the attacks against the carollers and the boycott of Christmas celebrations are happening even as the BJP is trying to make inroads into minority votes and cosying up to the church leadership. According to DYFI leader Sanoj, “The RSS leadership is approaching Christians with a Christmas cake in one hand and a sword in the other. But the church leadership is failing to see the sword.”

‘Forced conversion’ allegations

Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur alone witnessed two attacks against Christian prayer meetings, on December 20 and 22. In the first instance, which took place in the Gorakhpur region, Bharatiya Janata Party’s district vice president Anju Bhargawa assaulted Safalta Kartik, a visually impaired woman, in the presence of onlookers including children.

Safalta had earlier told Newslaundry, “[Anju Bhargawa] told me I was blind in this birth because of my past deeds and that I would be born blind again in my next life for coming to a church.”