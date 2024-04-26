In Assam, two valleys divided on CAA, united in its absence as poll plank

“Even if somebody had come from Bangladesh, he won’t be able to apply under CAA, given the way rules are made. As per the rules, one needs to produce documents from Bangladesh. How is that possible, tell me?”

Shrikanta Das is a 40-year-old Trinamool Congress worker from Cachar district who recently left the BJP. He runs a small eatery in Silchar, and was declared a streamlined foreigner two years ago.

He is among thousands of Bengali Hindus living in Assam’s Barak valley who are grappling with such questions after being left out of the NRC final draft, facing cases in foreigners tribunals as doubtful voters, or even sent to detention camps as illegal migrants.

While the Narendra Modi government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act had triggered widespread protests in Assam, the Union government’s notification on new rules this year was expected to give the BJP support among certain sections, including Bengali Hindus in Assam.

But doubts have lingered among people like Das, who claimed that he will be allowed to vote this year even though streamlined foreigners lose their voting rights.

Amid such apprehensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier promised during his campaign in Barak valley that the issue of the Hindu D-voter will be solved within the next six months. All those whose cases are pending before foreigner tribunals or who have been declared as foreigners are identified as doubtful or D-voters. A D-voter can only be included in the NRC after a clearance from the tribunal and on removal of her name as D-voter from electoral rolls.

The BJP, meanwhile, is not making the CAA or its rules a poll plank, trying to focus its campaign around other issues, including development efforts undertaken by the Modi government.

“We have assured people that everything will be sorted out in six months, police will not harass them and that’s why we are no longer making it a poll issue here,” said BJP Cachar district president Bimal Ray.

In another valley, discontent over other reasons

Meanwhile, in Brahmaputra valley, separated from Barak by the North Cachar hills, the discontent takes on a different shape.

When CAA was passed in 2019, the Brahmaputra valley had seen massive protests due to apprehensions that the law would grant citizenship to Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh and thereby violate the Assam Accord, according to which anyone who entered the state after March 25, 1971 would be considered an illegal immigrant.

But Babul Ali, a shopkeeper from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Sivasagar district, said “there was no such reaction from people” on the rules, compared to the CAA protests. “It is like a deleted chapter.”

Akanto Doley, a participant at a BJP election meeting in the area, said it’s because the protests were based on “lies”. “In March, the rules were notified but nobody has applied so far. This proves it all.”

Doley said he is only concerned about soil erosion in his area and the BJP has made many efforts to tackle the problem. “Anyway ours is a tribal area. So, nobody can come and stay,” he said about CAA.

Five people had died during protests in Brahmaputra and, in the 2021 assembly election campaign, the opposition had tried to make anti-CAA sentiment a poll plank here. But the BJP returned with a thumping majority.

This time, Jorhat is the primary battleground constituency in Brahmaputra, with Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi pitched against BJP’s Topon Gogoi. The BJP’s campaign in Jorhat was led by CM Sarma who held several roadshows in the segment. Several state ministers also camped in the constituency during the BJP’s campaign.

Opposition leaders mentioned CAA in their speeches but the legislation hasn’t emerged as a major poll plank.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said CAA might sometimes get overshadowed by other issues that matter. “In some areas, they are distributing fake Arunodoi forms. So we had to raise that issue…CAA cannot be the only issue for the Opposition...Why ignore issues such as BJP misrule and hike in prices of medicines for CAA only,” Saikia told us. “In a tea garden, the issue is wage. There is no point talking about CAA there.”

However, Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested during the anti-CAA protest and later won an election from the Sivasagar assembly constituency from jail, claimed that CAA will still play out in the election even if the opposition doesn’t play it up.

“Whether the opposition makes it an issue or not, everyone in Assam has an anti-CAA sentiment and people have taken a stand against BJP. Even in Upper Assam, people have taken a stand against BJP. The main reason for this is CAA; because people have seen the real character of the BJP government,” Gogoi told us.