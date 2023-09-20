IITs should end outdated academic assessment to stop loss of Dalit lives

The caste system has long cast a dark shadow over Indian society, perpetuating discrimination, inequality, and social divisions. Despite constitutional safeguards and measures of affirmative action, the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities continue to face insurmountable challenges, particularly when pursuing higher education. Nowhere is this more evident than within the hallowed halls of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), where the persistent caste discrimination faced by SC/ST students is exacting a heartbreaking toll on their lives, pushing some to the brink of suicide.

The most recent and heart-wrenching incidents involved Ayush Ashna and Anil Kumar, both from the Scheduled Caste community and promising students of the Mathematics and Computing department at IIT Delhi. Ayush Ashna took his own life on July 9, 2023, and Anil Kumar followed suit on September 3, 2023. These young lives, brimming with potential, have been extinguished, casting a shadow of despair over IITs as institutions.

The cruel reality:

The suicides of SC/ST students in IITs are not isolated incidents but symptomatic of a deeply entrenched problem. Several factors contribute to the harrowing experiences of these students:

Academic pressure: IITs are renowned for their rigorous academic demands, often causing immense stress. SC/ST students, who may not have access to the same resources or support systems as their peers, bear the brunt of this pressure. Academic environment in IITs is like a boiling cauldron where students are put under unwarranted academic pressure. This must change and the environment must transform into student friendly.

Social isolation and discrimination: Many SC/ST students encounter isolation and discrimination within the IIT campus. Stereotypes, biases, and systemic prejudices make them feel like outsiders in their own academic community.

Lack of mental health support: IITs often fall short in providing adequate mental health support. The scarcity of counsellors and the stigma surrounding seeking help exacerbate the suffering of SC/ST students.

Financial struggles: Economic disparities persist, with SC/ST students grappling with financial burdens that affect their ability to focus on their studies.

The consequences of this ongoing discrimination are heart-wrenching, as SC/ST students, overwhelmed by the challenges they face, are driven to take their own lives. Each suicide represents not only the loss of a promising young life but also a stark indictment of our society's failure to eradicate caste-based discrimination.