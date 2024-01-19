IIT-Kanpur student found dead, third death in a month

A 29-year-old PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, January 18 the police said. This is the third such incident inside the campus in a month.

According to Kalyanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police, the deceased students has been identified as Abhishek Pandey from Jharkhand. Police said the incident came to light when the father of the deceased called hostel authorities after repeated calls to his daughter went unanswered.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Akash Patel said they received information about the death and on reaching the spot, police found the room door locked from inside. They broke it open and found the student's body in her room. "A forensic team was sent to the spot. The student's hostel mates had alerted college authorities who later called the police," he added.