IIT-Bombay event drops Sudhir Chaudhary as speaker after ‘complaints over derogatory remarks’

One of the organisers told Newslaundry that Chaudhary was scheduled to speak about journalism and entrepreneurship but was verbally informed of the change in calendar on Saturday night.

This comes in the wake of the latest controversy involving Chaudhary.

A day after reports of a police complaint against Chaudhary over his remarks purportedly questioning Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s tribal identity and rights under the SC/ST Act, Chaudhary had called the allegations “baseless”.

Responding to “all the hateful posts” directed towards him, the anchor earlier said he was “pained” over the “baseless” accusations of “insulting tribals”. He said criticising Soren does “not tantamount to insult of tribals”.

During his primetime show Black and White on January 31, the day Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Chaudhary said Soren and his family were not “Adivasis” as they lived in “big bungalows”. He also drew parallels between Soren’s night in jail and the tribals living in forests, saying it would be like “going back by 20, 30, 40 years like an Adivasi to the jungle”.