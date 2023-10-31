ICMR data breach exposes details of 81.5 crore Indians: What you need to know

> This isn't the first instance of a major data breach affecting Indians. In August, Resecurity had reported another breach that involved a colossal 1.8 terabytes of data being sold online with the title 'Indian internal law enforcement organisation'. Disturbingly, this breach also included personally identifiable information sourced from Aadhar IDs, Voter IDs, and driving license records. Some of these records were traced back to a company specialising in pre-paid SIM cards.

> Resecurity’s findings coincide with a global threat landscape that has seen India emerge as a top-five geography for cyberattacks, according to a recent vendor survey. This survey found that India ranked fourth globally in online banking malware detection and top-five globally in all malware detections in the first half of 2023.

> Another breach in June had exposed the Aadhaar and/or passport numbers of vaccinated individuals when a Telegram bot enabled individuals to retrieve information from the COWIN vaccination portal's database. Two people including a minor were arrested for the breach.

> The legal framework for such data breaches is still pending, as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, despite receiving approval from the Parliament and the President's assent in August, has not yet been officially enforced.