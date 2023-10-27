ICC cricket world cup: Is this Pakistan's weakest ever team at a world cup?

For example, Pakistan was knocked out in the quarters in 2015 and 1996; but Wahab Riaz pounding Shane Watson with bouncers in Adelaide and Aamer Sohail’s taunting bat gesture to Venkatesh Prasad, in those respective editions, are still remembered. Compare that to 2023, where member of their World cup winning 1992 side and former captain Wasim Akram criticized captain Babar Azam for the public gesture of accepting a jersey from Virat Kohli after India thumped Pakistan.

The bowling has been listless and the fielding comically bad. The batting meanwhile, has evoked memories of ODIs played in 2000s or 90s.

Statistics as on October 26 evening show that of the top 10 on the batting leaderboard, Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, the two Pakistanis on the list, have a strike rate of less than 100. The only other batter in that list striking at less than 100 is Virat Kohli, but his average is 118, highest of the World Cup so far. Compare this to other teams: the aggressive starts of Rohit Sharma, the late-order power hitting of Heinrich Klassen or even quick scoring of Rahamanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Mendis.

One of the reasons for this is that Pakistan did not hit a single six in the powerplay (first 10 overs) in any of the games till the one against Afghanistan. Sample this stat: Pakistan has so far hit 24 sixes, while Rohit Sharma himself has smashed 17 and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Klassen have 15 each.

Iftikhar Ahmed is the only batsman who has shown an intent to score runs quickly across all games; though he has made only 101 runs, it has come at a strike rate of 140. It is no surprise then that there have been calls to promote him in the batting order.