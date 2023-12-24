‘I did not have beef’: Kamiya Jani forced to clarify after Jagannath temple row

After video snippets of her food vlog showing beef curry and a later visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri created a controversy, online content creator Kamiya Jani has come out with an explanation. The outrage from the BJP and other right wing affiliated persons was about Kamiya, a "beef-eater", visiting a Hindu temple, since cows are considered sacred animals. Kamiya, in an attempt to end the controversy, said that she had not broken any rules, had not eaten beef or promoted it.

"My purpose of visiting the Jagannath Temple was to take the blessings of Lord Jagannath and share information about the temple's infrastructural development to the people. It is unfortunate that one of my visits has turned into a controversy. I understand that the temple authorities have some rules and I would like to clarify that I did not break any rule. I am a practicing Hindu. And neither I have eaten beef anytime nor do I promote it. I have definitely made content about local cuisine of different places. And that’s what happened in the Kerala video whose screenshots have been used [to campaign against me]," Kamiya said.