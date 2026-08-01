‘I am just 15, forgive me’: Girl apologises over abusive remarks, meanwhile PM says all forgiven

A girl booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest has apologised, saying she had been influenced by others at the protest and appealing for forgiveness. The applogy came just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released yet another late night video, in which he said he wanted to forgive the "misguided" students who had abused him and urged society to guide them rather than seek punishment.

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world. Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused," the Prime Minister said. "I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying," he said, adding that "abuses never solve anything" and that "punishing them, dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances."

In the apology video, the girl, with folded hands, says she is "only 15 years old", although the Zero FIR registered in the case had described the accused as 25 years old.

"I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister," she says in the video. "I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. This is my first and last mistake. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me," she adds.

The girl was booked after videos from the July 23 protest at Jantar Mantar, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), circulated on social media showing her allegedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister. BJP supporters and many news channels had simultaneously started demanding action on her.

A Zero FIR was registered at Noida's Expressway Police Station under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before being transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi for investigation.

Following this, the girl's mother also expressed regret over the incident, saying an apology letter had already been submitted to the police. "We have already given an apology letter to the police officials. We are very sorry about what has happened," she said.