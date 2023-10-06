Hyderabad: Azharuddin disqualified from contesting HCA elections

The Supreme Court-appointed committee has disqualified former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin from contesting the ensuing elections to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao removed the former cricketer from the list of voters for HCA polls scheduled this month on the grounds of conflict of interest as he was president of the Deccan Blues Cricket Club while serving as the president of HCA till early this year.

Nageswara Rao wrote to Azharuddin that he was removed from the voter list on the basis of the order passed by him on July 31, 2023.

"According to the order dated 31-07-2023, all the executive committee members of clubs in which a person/his family members are involved in the management of multiple clubs have been disqualified to either vote/contest in the ensuing elections to the HCA for one term or a period of three years, whichever is greater.