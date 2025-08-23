How to safeguard media freedom and strengthen civic resilience: A German example

As democracies worldwide grapple with the rise of disinformation, Germany is quietly shaping one of the most comprehensive approaches to countering fake news, safeguarding media freedom, and strengthening civic resilience. Through collaborations that span federal institutions, city administrations, media networks, NGOs, and international organisations, Germany is demonstrating how democratic systems can defend themselves against manipulation and polarisation.

At the heart of these efforts is the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), a Leipzig-based non-profit founded in 2015. Working under the European Charter on Freedom of the Press and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (EU), the centre runs a range of projects, from Voices of Ukraine and Journalists-in-Exile to Investigative Journalism for the EU (IJ4EU) and the Media Freedom Rapid Response. Together, they provide legal aid, training, shelter, and practical support for journalists under attack.

ECPMF’s monitoring work paints a stark picture. Between 2019 and 2024, Europe recorded 1,555 attacks affecting more than 2,500 media workers. Verbal assaults accounted for 38% of these incidents, followed by interference (29%) and legal harassment (20%). “The threats come not only from private individuals but also from officials and unknown actors,” noted the centre, stressing the urgent need for systemic support for press freedom.

Beyond federal initiatives, local governments play a frontline role. Leipzig, for instance, has integrated democracy promotion into its city administration, focusing particularly on youth education and civic participation. One flagship project, Leipziger Zustände, documents racist, fascist, and discriminatory incidents in the region while fostering dialogue on solidarity and inclusion.

Philipp Gruenke, who works with the city’s democracy education programme, explained: “We conduct programmes in schools and give children awareness on democratic values. Schools invite us to hold classes, and we educate them on democracy and how to defend ourselves against fascism.”

Such grassroot engagements underscore Germany’s belief that building resilience begins with civic education and local action.

Germany’s public broadcasters are also stepping up. ARD, the nation’s regional broadcasting network, is piloting News Polygraph, an AI-enhanced platform designed to detect manipulated or fabricated content. By analysing large datasets–10,000 news articles and 100,000 social media posts–the project identifies patterns of manipulation, bias, and synthetic disinformation.

Moritz Demmig, representing News Polygraph, highlighted the scale of the challenge: “With increasingly powerful tools for generating synthetic content, the challenges for fact-based reporting continue to grow. The days of extra fingers or strange faces lurking in AI-generated images and videos are definitely over.”

The platform combines crowdsourced verification with advanced text and image analysis, offering journalists and fact-checkers sharper tools to counter online manipulation.

In addition to technological and institutional responses, Germany is also innovating in dialogue. The “My Country Talks” initiative, originally launched by DIE ZEIT, connects individuals with opposing political views for face-to-face conversations. Since 2017, it has expanded globally, supported by governments, newsrooms, and civil society organisations.

Project lead Moritz Eckert explained: “In an age of filter bubbles and polarised discourse, we asked how we can restart real conversations across political divides. The answer was Germany Talks, a simple idea that matched people with opposing views. What began with 1,200 meetings has since grown into a global tool fostering dialogue, one conversation at a time.”

With 80% of participants reporting satisfaction and 60% maintaining contact with their partners, the project shows that polarisation can be tackled with something as basic, yet radical, as human dialogue.

Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, together with cultural partners like the Goethe-Institut, has been central in supporting these projects. What emerges is not a single solution, but a multidimensional defense—legal support for journalists, civic education for youth, AI tools for verification, and civic dialogue to bridge divides.