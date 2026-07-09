How the Union government helped Isha Foundation win a case against the Tamil Nadu Pollution Board

“Listen man…listen to me, every law that is there in the country has been followed. If there is any discrepancy, we fixed it. Long time ago, 20 years ago… some small discrepancy… we have fixed it. There was something some 20 years ago, and we have fixed it.” This was yoga and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, speaking to a BBC Tamil journalist in June 2022. The journalist had asked about a controversy surrounding Isha foundation, a not-for-profit organisation Jaggi had founded in 1992. More specifically, the journalist’s question pertained to the foundation’s headquarters in Coimbatore, known as the Isha Yoga Center. The straggling campus is spread out across 4.87 lakh square metres and comprises several buildings, most of which were constructed between 1994 and 2012. Located in Ikkarai Boluvampatti, a village at the base of the Velliangiri Hills, this center lies adjacent to the Bolampatty Reserve Forest, an elephant habitat. Typically, any construction in the region is heavily regulated by both the state and central governments. Yet, Isha Foundation erected much of its Coimbatore empire without obtaining the necessary government approvals, alleged local activists and officials. The BBC journalist wanted to know why. Jaggi wasn’t playing ball. A 20-year-old “small discrepancy” relating to these alleged violations had already been fixed, Jaggi said. The interview abruptly ended soon after. The news channel flashed a message: “At this point, those who were with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev forcibly stopped recording of three cameras.”The interview—and Jaggi’s refusal to answer journalistic queries—were a flashpoint in a longer saga. By then, Isha Foundation’s environmental track record had already attracted public curiosity and attention. Its procedural violations had real-world consequences on the surrounding ecosystem, critics said. Previous investigations have noted that the many buildings at Isha Foundation’s campus and the throng of visitors they attract have obstructed the elephant corridor over time. Some authorities looked the other way; others tried to escalate action with limited success. This is the story of one such case in the Madras High Court involving the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Isha Foundation. When the incomplete BBC Tamil interview was telecast in June 2022, the case was ongoing but the court had not yet delivered its verdict. By December that year, it ruled in favour of Isha Foundation. It quashed a TNPCB show-cause notice to the foundation and held that the organisation did not need to obtain an Environment Clearance (EC) for earlier construction at its headquarters. In February 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the Madras HC’s decision. Although it is not very widely known, the public record reflects that the Madras HC’s decision—which the SC affirmed—relied on two clarifications issued by officials from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. These clarifications validated Isha Foundation’s position. What is not known is why the ministry issued one of these clarifications. Previously unreported documents reveal that at least one government intervention was prompted by a request that an Isha Foundation representative sent to the union environment ministry while the case in the Madras HC was ongoing. The documents reviewed by TNM include the letter the Isha Foundation representative sent; file notes of internal discussions among the ministry’s scientists about the request; correspondence between officials from the education and environment ministries; as well as an affidavit that the environment ministry filed in this case. To understand what this clarification request pertained to, some background. The Madras HC decision in favour of Isha Foundation hinged, in large part, on certain interpretations of an amendment that the environment ministry had made in 2014.The 2014 amendment related to the process of getting an Environment Clearance, or an EC. This is a regulatory approval granted to development or industrial projects after a rigorous screening process outlined in the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2006, which draws its legal powers from the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The amendment exempted educational institutions from seeking an EC for their projects. . Isha Foundation’s legal argument was two-fold. One, that its campus qualified for this exemption as an educational center. Two, that this exemption could be retroactively applied—that is, the exemption was applicable even to construction that the foundation undertook before 2014. To bolster the argument that it legally qualified as an educational institution, Isha Foundation cited a clarification that the environment ministry had issued. It never revealed that the clarification had been issued because the foundation requested the ministry for it. “If a clarification obtained at the instance of a litigant was presented as independent regulatory guidance, without transparency regarding its origin, [it] shows the disrespect towards the law and judicial process,” said Debaditiyo Sinha, Lead, Climate Change and Ecosystems, at the private think tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. Debaditiyo added that the environment ministry’s conduct in this matter “raises serious troubling questions about institutional integrity and the future of the nation’s natural assets.” The ministry’s failure to disclose to the court that it had issued this clarification at Isha Foundation’s behest “undermines public confidence in the neutrality and credibility of the institution,” he said. “Such opacity is difficult to reconcile with the standards of transparency and accountability,” expected of the ministry, he concluded.In response to a detailed questionnaire, Isha Foundation denied sending any request to the environment ministry while its case against the TNPCB was being heard in the Madras High Court. The environment ministry did not respond to TNM’s requests for comment. Isha Foundation’s changing positions on its Environment ClearanceBefore moving further, it is helpful to understand exactly why an Environmental Clearance exists and what makes it important. This clearance traces its origins to the Rio Declaration of 1992—which comprised a set of 27 sustainable development principles adopted at the United Nations’ Conference on Environment and Development. India was one of its signatories. These principles included the directive that signatory countries exercise precaution in decisions involving projects or activities that could have adverse ecological impacts. Within India, courts have emphasised the seriousness of ECs across several judgments. In Alembic Pharmaceuticals vs Rohit Prajapati, for instance, the Supreme Court ruled in 2020, “...the statutory notification warrants a careful application of mind, besides a study into the likely consequences of a proposed activity on the environment.” It further said that an EC could be issued only after officials from the relevant local administration and pollution control board conducted public hearings as well as evaluated the likely impacts of the industrial activity.Now, back to Isha Foundation. In 2017, the foundation was seeking approval for construction work at its Yoga Center. The Commissioner of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Tamil Nadu, granted this approval, but with a condition—the foundation had to apply for an EC. A year later, on April 12, 2018, the foundation addressed a letter to the Member Secretary of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority—a regulatory body constituted by the union environment ministry for each state and union territory. The foundation admitted its guilt. “We wish to inform you that we have constructed our yoga centre…without obtaining environmental clearance, thereby violating the EIA Notification, 2006,” the letter read. To mitigate this violation, the foundation requested for a post-facto EC—a clearance that the environment ministry could grant it even after the relevant construction had already been completed. Such a clearance was allowed because of a notification the ministry introduced in 2017. Those who obtain this clearance have to undertake remedial measures as well as pay damages. An Expert Appraisal Committee, which typically comprises government-appointed environmental experts, decides on these measures and the extent of the damages on a case-by-case basis. (The notification was struck down in 2025 by the Supreme Court)Over the next few years, various officials from both central and state bodies scrutinised Isha Foundation’s environmental issues, including its application for the post-facto clearance. By April 2021, Isha Foundation decided to withdraw this application. The foundation’s lawyer told the Madras HC that it did so because it belatedly realised that it did not need the clearance after all. The foundation concluded that since its campus in Coimbatore was a yoga centre, it qualified for the environment ministry’s 2014 amendment to the EIA notification, which exempted educational institutions from having to seek ECs. This withdrawal request stayed pending with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. Meanwhile, on November 19, 2021, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued a show-cause notice against Isha Foundation, in which they argued that its Coimbatore campus violated the Environment (Protection) Act. “Construction of buildings comprising various types of residential buildings, school, meditation hall etc…completed prior to the issue of Environmental Clearance.” The notice specified that this made the foundation liable for prosecution under the EPA’s section 15(1)—which pertains to penalties for violations—read with section 16(1), which relates to offences by companies in particular. The TNPCB asked why it would not be justified in initiating proceedings against the foundation for constructing buildings such as a residential cottages, a school, and a meditation hall, at its campus.In response, Isha Foundation dug its heels in. On 7 January 2022, it initiated a case against the TNPCB in the Madras HC. The foundation disputed the legality of the pollution control board’s show-cause notice. It also claimed that the 2014 amendment created an “arbitrary” distinction because its exemption didn’t extend to educational institutions that constructed buildings before December 22, 2014—which is when the amendment was passed. And so, Isha Foundation termed the amendment “unconstitutional”. It sought a declaration from the environment ministry that its yoga center in Coimbatore was “entitled to the exemption granted under the EIA notification 2014” for educational institutions.By December 2022, the Madras HC ruled in Isha Foundation’s favour. It cited two key reasons for its decision, both of which are directly related to two actions taken by union environment ministry officials.The two government interventions that helped Isha Foundation in court The TNPCB argued in court that Isha Foundation had not provided any documentary evidence to show that its Coimbatore campus was “a registered educational institution.” While the foundation runs an Isha Home School—a private co-educational residential facility—from this campus, the pollution control board noted, the premises “has other activities like yoga, meditation hall etc.” The board’s contention was that “conducting various yoga programs do not fall under educational institution.” This is where the first government intervention came into play: an Office Memorandum dated May 19, 2022. This memorandum was signed by a scientist in India’s environment ministry. Internal documents reviewed by TNM show that India’s Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, approved the memorandum on May 17, 2022. The environment ministry circulated this memorandum—which is available on its official website—while Isha Foundation’s case was being heard in the Madras High Court. The memorandum clarified the ministry’s definition for an educational institution that would qualify for the exemption from obtaining an EC. It followed the definition provided in the Noise Pollution(Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. Under these rules, an educational institution includes schools, seminaries, colleges, universities, professional academies and other establishments that encompass not just buildings but also “all grounds necessary for the accomplishment of the full scope of educational instruction.” This would extend to activities considered essential for mental, moral, and physical development.Under this definition, Isha Foundation’s campus could be considered an educational institution. The Madras HC judgement mentions the environment ministry’s office memo in explaining why it considers Isha Foundation’s Coimbatore campus an educational institution. What the judgment does not mention is that the ministry issued this memo within months of a request it received from an Isha Foundation representative.Internal documents reviewed by TNM show that Isha Foundation’s CR Dinesh Raja sent this request to the environment ministry in a letter dated December 20, 2021. This was a little more than a month after the TNPCB had sent the foundation its show-cause notice, and less than a month before the foundation filed its petition against the notice in the Madras HC..Raja’s letter to the ministry noted the details of the 2014 exemption for educational institutions. He also pointed out that under the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, an educational institution included schools, colleges, universities, training centres, as well as similar institutions.The letter listed out several “educational activities” undertaken at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. These included Isha Home School; classical dance, music, and sanskrit classes for children; short-term, medium-term, and long-term programmes for yoga and meditation; as well as an Inner Engineering Leadership Programme for officers from the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Foreign Service, sponsored by the union government’s Department of Personnel and Training.Raja concluded the letter with an ask: “...it is requested that a clarification may kindly be issued whether Isha Yoga Center, with the above activities would be exempt from prior Environmental Clearance as per the EIA Notification 2006 as amended from time to time.”This request spurred the ministry into action. Records of internal discussions among government scientists as well as between officials from the environment and education ministries between December 2021 and May 2022 show that they deliberated over a possible definition for the term ‘educational institution.In a communication dated May 4, 2022, the Department of Higher Education informed policymakers from the environment ministry that, “although, different types of educational institutions in terms of school, college, university, technical institutions, etc have been defined in various statutes for the purpose of recognition, affiliation, accreditation, etc. however, there is no specific definition of the term ‘educational institutions’.” The department concluded by drawing the environment ministry’s attention to the definition provided under the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000..A fortnight later, on May 19, 2022, the environment ministry issued the office memo that clarified which kinds of educational institutions qualified for the 2014 amendment that exempted them from applying for an EC. The memo mentions that it was issued because the ministry had received a “request for clarification on the definition of ‘educational institution’” to which the amendment was applicable. The memo did not disclose who the request came from..The definition the ministry landed on worked to Isha Foundation’s benefit. But this was only part of the problem. Much of the foundation’s campus had been constructed between 1994 and 2006—long before the environment ministry notified the 2014 amendment that exempted educational institutions. In its petition to the Madras HC, Isha Foundation demanded that the exemption be applied earlier, from September 14, 2006. This is the date on which the notification that outlines the process for obtaining ECs came into effect. If the exemption was retroactively applied, it meant that as long as the foundation’s campus was considered an educational institution, the construction it had undertaken without obtaining an EC would be considered legal. The question before the court was whether this demand was legitimate. A second government intervention helped. On September 9, 2022, Dr C Palpandi—a scientist working for the Integrated Regional Office of the environment ministry—filed a counter affidavit in the Madras HC. The 2014 amendment was a “clarifactory amendment,” Palpandi wrote. It has been issued to “clarify the scope of 8(a) to the EIA schedule,” which pertains to special provisions relating to the regulation of building and construction projects. And so, he concluded, the amendment could in fact be applied retroactively.This interpretation handed Isha Foundation exactly what it sought. The TNPCB’s show-cause notice couldn’t hold if the exemption was retroactive. And it also foreclosed future legal actions against any other construction that Isha Foundation may have carried out without obtaining an EC. The ministry’s stance that the exemption could be retroactively applied constituted a "significant regulatory dilution to environmental safeguards,” said Debadityo from Vidhi. “Using a substantively new and arbitrary exemption to shield past violations from accountability is not how environmental law is supposed to work,” he added. About a fortnight after Palpandi filed the affidavit that declared the 2014 amendment could be retroactively applied, D Dinesh Raja, an authorised legal representative of Isha Foundation, filed an affidavit in the Madras HC too. Raja brought the environment ministry’s office memo to the court’s attention. He argued that this clarification made it clear that the exemption for educational institutions applied to the foundation’s Coimbatore centre as well. Raja’s affidavit did not mention that this memorandum had been issued because of a request he sent the ministry. Taken together, the office memo and Palpandi’s affidavit played a definitive role in swinging the case Isha Foundation’s way. Based on the memo, the Madras High Court decided that the foundation’s Coimbatore headquarters did indeed count as an educational institution. On the question of the retroactive application, the court said it was bound to accept the environment ministry’s explanation since the ministry was the “author of the notification.”Two years later, on December 10, 2024, the TNPCB filed an appeal against this ruling in the Supreme Court. Legal then, questionable nowIt is worth noting at this point that the validity of the environment ministry’s 2014 exemption for education institutions has itself been a matter of contention. In March 2024, the Kerala High Court “quashed and set aside” the 2014 amendment in response to a petition filed by a civil society group. The court criticised the non-transparent manner in which the environment ministry had initiated this notification. It noted that when the ministry had published a draft version of the notification for public consultation in September 2014, it had failed to mention that educational institutions, industrial sheds, and some other projects would be exempt from having to seek an EC. This, the court ruled, constituted a breach of Section 23 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, according to which a government authority must formulate laws only after they have published a draft to inform the people who would be affected of its details. In January 2025, as a result of the Kerala HC ruling, the environment ministry issued a fresh notification to exempt educational institutions from obtaining an EC. About a month later, the Supreme Court ruled on the appeal that the TNPCB had filed against the Madras HC judgment in the case involving Isha Foundation. In an order dated February 28, 2025, a two-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant upheld the Madras HC’s decision. The SC noted that the Madras HC’s judgment—as well as its own—had been passed “keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.” These orders ought not to be “taken as a precedent for the purpose of regularising any illegal or unauthorised construction in the future,” the SC added.Meanwhile, in August that same year, a division bench led by former Chief Justice BR Gavai ruled that exempting educational institutions, industrial sheds and others from the need to comply with ECs, did not “appear to be in tune with the purpose for which the Environment Protection Act has been enacted.” The court observed that there was “no rational nexus with the object to be achieved by excluding such buildings from the rigors of the notification.” It concluded, “We, therefore, see no reason to discriminate the other buildings with the buildings constructed for industrial or educational purposes.”The Supreme Court’s differing stances on the validity of the exemption—separated only by a few months—seemed “contradictory,” said an independent legal expert who requested anonymity for professional reasons. The expert, who reviewed both the SC judgements, told TNM that when the court ruled in favour of Isha Foundation in February, it was legal for educational institutions to be exempt from obtaining an EC. Yet, in August, the same court found that creating a distinction between educational institutions and other kinds of buildings was “completely arbitrary,” the expert noted. By then, Isha Foundation had already benefitted from the SC’s February ruling. From environmental violations to ‘Saving the Soil’ Four years since the Madras HC’s ruling, all signs of controversy involving the Isha Foundation have ebbed. Independent reporting that scrutinised its ecological footprint appears to have been replaced, largely, by celebratory coverage of its PR-friendly initiatives for the environment. The best known among these is the ‘Save Soil’ movement, which Jaggi began at least two decades ago. In 2022, Isha Foundation launched a global ‘Journey to Save Soil’ campaign from a high-end venue in London. The campaign set Jaggi off “on a 100-day motorcycle journey through 26 countries to raise awareness about soil degradation…” Prestigious bodies such as the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the United Nations and the World Health Organisation endorsed it at the time. Within India, too, criticism against the Isha Foundation has subsided over the past few years. It doesn’t hurt that Jaggi seems to have friends in high places. He enjoys a relationship of mutual public support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have both backed each other even in times of tumult. In February 2017, Modi unveiled a 112-feet bust of Adiyogi Shiva—or Shiva as the “first yogi”—at Isha Foundation’s Coimbatore yoga center. The inauguration was embroiled in controversy. A petition on the online petition platform change.org implored Modi to skip the event because Isha Foundation had “destroyed the livelihood of the tribals and elephants in Velliangiri hills.” On the day that he unveiled the statue, local police officials arrested nearly 500 people for trying to stage a demonstration. In December 2019, Jaggi supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which introduced a religious test for citizenship and excluded Muslims. “Looking at the reactions on the street, the vehemence with which people are fighting, I was wondering did I miss something. Am I not getting something here,” Jaggi said, about the anti-CAA protests. A month later, speaking to a media organisation from the World Economic Forum at Davos, Jaggi doubled down. No one “invests where buses burn,” he said. More recently, at the India Today Conclave in 2024, Jaggi called for “One Nation, One Election,” which he said would be an important step towards achieving Ram Rajya. In fact, he added, elections ought to be held only “once every eight years until India becomes a $12 trillion economy.” Editing Inputs: Binu Karunakaran