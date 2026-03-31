How Lebanon’s midwives are carrying expecting mothers through war

By Amelia Hankins & Ghadir Hamadi

Edited by Sintia Issa

Baby Fatima was two days old when the world she had just been introduced to was turned upside down. As the claw of Israeli aggression once again dug into Lebanon, her family wrapped her in a blanket and drove to Beirut from their home in Blida, a border village 1.5 kilometers from the Blue Line. There was nowhere to go, no one who could or would take them in, so they ended up in a shelter at the Lebanese University, in Corniche el-Mazraa, along with 400 other people.

The shelter is in rough shape, as are many. Overcrowded, with only four toilets and nothing resembling privacy. A week later, Fatima was joined by her cousin, baby Ali. His mother had arrived at the shelter nine months pregnant, about to deliver. The next week, a third woman at the shelter also gave birth, by cesarean, leaving her with a wound she must tend to alongside caring for her baby. These women and their newborns now sleep on mattresses on the ground in rooms shared with several other families: one window, no showers, scarce water, and a bathroom that is impossible to keep clean.

As part of its campaign to empty southern Lebanon of its residents, either by displacement or death, Israel ordered the depopulation of around 850 square kilometers between the border and the Litani River on March 4, the third day of its latest war against Lebanon. The next day, Israel extended the displacement order to the 700,000 people living across Dahieh, Beirut’s southern suburbs. Then, on March 12, it placed all land south of the Zahrani River, which spills into the Mediterranean just south of Saida, under threat of bombardment, roughly 50 kilometers from the Blue Line, effectively rendering the entire region a potential kill zone.

Barely 16 months after Israel’s last major bombing campaign, more than 1 million people in Lebanon are once again fleeing to find a semblance of safety. At least 12,000 of all forcibly displaced individuals are pregnant women, and more than 1,500 of those women are currently living in one of the 662 government-run shelters, according to a report from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Survival under these conditions is relentlessly stressful — and for an unborn child, that stress can be deadly. As in the 2024 war, midwives we spoke to say women are having devastating miscarriages or premature deliveries as they flee their homes.

“On the very first night, seven women gave birth,” says midwife Joumana Taher. “Not in hospitals, but on the road, after being stuck for long hours while fleeing.”

“We Are Always by Your Side”

With a fractured state apparatus struggling to meet the basic needs of the displaced, pregnant women risk falling through the cracks. But Lebanon’s midwives are answering the call.

When the war broke out, some 250 midwives joined a country-wide network offering free care to displaced pregnant women, the president of the Lebanese Order of Midwives, Rima Cheaito, tells The Public Source.

Building on the system they developed in 2024, and with the support of UNFPA, these midwives visit shelters, staff government-run primary health care clinics, and, when feasible, make house calls. Many of these midwives are themselves displaced.

Some remained in the South, providing care on the front lines until evacuating in the war’s third week as Israel started targeting bridges and cutting off roads. Taher is one of them. She remains in her hometown of Saida, a southern coastal city where several residential buildings have been hit.

She regularly visits pregnant women in five shelters across two municipalities. When the bombardment keeps her from seeing the women under her care, she checks in with them over the phone. “My message to all women is: we are always by your side,” Taher tells The Public Source. “You are not alone.”