How Indian cinema helped fight fascism during World War II

As an editorial in the December 1941 issue of weekly Indian film magazine The Mirror declared, the country’s film industry had a “duty in the hour of trial” to provide “entertainment for a people who are determined to march forward”.

Indian film journalism saw no reason to insulate its readers from the news of the war and looked at war reportage as part of its larger duty alongside covering the goings on of the Indian film industry and Hollywood.

The people’s propaganda

A full-page illustration ran in the film magazine Picturpost in 1945 under the caption “Our War”, which depicted Indian civilians of both sexes marching behind a soldier, and proclaimed that: “when the Nazi gangsters let loose their war machine against the world, India took a proud place in the fight against aggression”. It also reminded readers that, despite the Nazi surrender, the war was not over until there was an end to hostilities with Japan.

The message of India’s solidarity with China and the Allies against the Japanese invasion was underscored in Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani , directed by industry stalwart V Shantaram . The film depicted the real-life experiences of five Indian doctors who volunteered to go to China as part of the medical mission during the Japanese invasion. Shantaram also starred in the film as the titular Dr Dwarakanath Kotnis, regarded as a war hero in China to this day.

The poster for the film, designed by renowned Indian artist SM Pandit depicts the Buddha, serene and still, standing amid the burning remains of war as a lasting image of hope and a reminder of historical cultural bonds between China and India.

The film refers to the medical mission as India’s “duty to help our neighbour” and depicts resistance against the war as a collaborative effort that could only be successful with unity among Indians – from the farmer reaping the crop, to the doctor volunteering at the front – a message with clear parallels to the nationalist movement against the British.