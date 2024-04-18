How five visually impaired students cleared CAT in their first attempt

Cracking the Common Admission Test (CAT) is a matter of hard work and sheer determination, and five students from Telangana – all visually impaired, got the knack of it. Rahul Munnur, B Sharath Kumar, Baddam Akash Reddy, Shivani Kottakapu and Daya Praveen cleared the exam in their first attempt. Three of them, Rahul, Sharath and Akash secured seats in one of the top business schools in India – Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

The five friends who studied at Devnar School for the Blind, Hyderabad, moved to Chennai to pursue their degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology.

Akash Reddy recalls the day Vignesh Srinivasan, the founder of Mockat MBA coaching centre in Chennai, came to his college. “He told us about CAT preparations and IIM life and we decided to give it a try. We had separate classes at the centre and we were trained to visualise concepts and graphs in a faster way. We also did a lot of mock tests with scribe writers,” he told TNM.

Technology is another factor that improved their learning experience. “We use applications like NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA), Job Access With Speech (JAWS) while learning. Those are screen readers which will read out everything that is on the screen. Thus we are able to summarise and interpret paragraphs,” said Sharath Kumar. These applications helped them to read news articles and books.

Vignesh said that these applications, along other Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, have worked out best for these students. “During our times, it was braille and other things, but now there are diverse technological tools that are extremely helpful,” he said.