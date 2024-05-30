How families gain money over the corpses of women: A UP caseworker’s diary

News around us tells us that the brokering of deals over the untimely deaths of women is not rare. It is as common as the crime itself. The nature of such monetary saudas exposes the reality of our most personal relationships – as being hollow, fragile and dispensable.

In this story, a case worker from Sahjani Shiksha Kendra in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh takes the reader through scenarios, where, in the aftermath of violence, she pushes families to not seek the comfort of samjhauta. Often, it is in these situations she re-experiences her own personal narrative. She feels a sense of familiarity when she sees her own history playing out in a case, but at the same time, is crushed by the fact that a family is trying to cover the woman’s death.

Witnessing such ‘saudas’ or bargains can push a caseworker to the edge. Yet the caseworker pulls herself together to carry on, to even follow up other cases of murder or so called ‘suicides’. What is it that keeps a caseworker together to go back to the bloodied field yet again – her anger, her pain or the memory of her own samjhautas that she made in her own life?

The Third Eye worked with 12 caseworkers in rural and small town Uttar Pradesh, and through a process that included immersive writing, theatre-based pedagogies and year long workshops, the caseworkers became the lexicographers of The Caseworkers’ Dictionary of Violence.