How an Indian CEO lost Rs 7 crore to scammers who pretended to be ED, CBI and CJI

On August 28, Padma Bhushan awardee and industrialist SP Oswal (82) – the chairperson and managing director of Vardhman Group – received a call on his phone. The caller claimed that he was an officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that they confiscated some parcels in Mumbai and accused Oswal of being involved in a money laundering case. What unfolded over the next two days was an elaborate scam, involving a Skype call, digital arrest and a Supreme Court hearing with a person posing as the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Oswal lost Rs 7 crores in the scam, of which the police have recovered nearly Rs 5 crore so far.

Oswal realised it was a scam after he disclosed about the ordeal with a senior member in one of his companies, and approached the police station. Ludhiana police registered a first information report (FIR) and have reportedly identified an inter-state gang, of which two persons have been arrested from Guwahati, identified as Atanu Choudhary and Anand Kumar. The scam has been going on for a while, with many people targeted by scammers impersonating FedEx employees and law enforcement officials. Here is how the scam unfolded with Oswal:

The call

Oswal received a first call on August 28 on his mobile phone, in which the fraudsters had accused him of being involved in a money laundering case related to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year. According to the Indian Express, Oswal had said that he had never even spoken to Goyal or knew him.

However, Oswal was kept under digital surveillance until August 30. “Posing as CBI officers, they instructed me to keep the Skype in my phone on even during sleep and someone from the other side used to watch over me for the whole night,” he had told Indian Express.

Following this, the fraudsters had reportedly held a fake Supreme Court hearing via Skype with a fake judge, who posed as CJI Chandrachud. “Though I could not see his face, I could hear him talking and banging a hammer on the table. The written SC order was so perfect and stamped that I believed it to be genuine and transferred the amount,” Oswal recalled. Oswal was informed that there was a bank

The gang had then informed him that there was a Canara Bank account in Oswal’s name with irregularities and that he had sent a parcel illegally. The industrialist had said that he was so intimidated that he could not share the incident with anyone. He was also sent some fake documents of the case titled ‘Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud Vs Shri Paul Oswal’.

Oswal also said that he got a document named “24×7 Surveillance Rules & Regulations” with 70 points that he should follow when in digital surveillance. He was also sent a ‘CBI order’ saying he was taken into ‘digital custody’ related to Naresh Goyal’s case. Oswal was directed to take his Skype call wherever he went and to keep it on even while he was asleep.

The fraudsters threatened him until August 30, with fake ED arrest warrants and a fake Supreme Court order asking him to release Rs 7 crore into a Secret Supervision Account (SSA), following which he was ‘released’.

After Oswal realised it was a scam, he filed a police complaint and the police have reportedly identified an inter-state gang and arrested two persons from Guwahati. According to reports, a search is on for seven others – Nimmi Bhattacharjee (Guwahati); Alok Rangi and Gulam Mortaza (Malda, West Bengal); Sanjay Sutradhar (Hazarapar, Assam); Rintu (Nalbari, Assam); Rumi Kalita (Guwahati); and one Zakir.

The police had also swiftly frozen the bank accounts and recovered Rs 5.25 crores, which the police say is the biggest-ever recovery in India, pertaining to cyber crimes.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, incharge, cyber crime cell of Ludhiana Police, told The Indian Express, “The accused made video calls to the complainant on Skype, wearing formal clothes with ID cards around their necks, and with some flags in the background to make it look like they were sitting in the office of an investigating agency. The complainant transferred Rs 7 crore into the bank accounts of the accused — Rs 4 crore in one tranche and Rs 3 crore in three tranches of Rs 1 crore each.”

It is to be noted that law enforcement officials do not initiate contact through Skype or other video calls, and there are standard procedures for communication regarding cases against a person. If you suspect that you fell victim or are falling victim to such a scam, contact emergency services by dialling 112 or 1930.