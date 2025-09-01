How a few ‘Netanyahu wanted’ posters in Delhi cost a Belgian attaché his job in India

On the morning of May 26, Guillaume de Bassompierre cycled through Delhi’s diplomatic quarter with a mission. The 50-year-old Belgian trade attaché carried with him nine posters bearing the image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stamped with the words: “wanted for crimes against humanity”. He plastered them at Malcha Marg Diplomatic Enclave. But this would cost de Bassompierre his job and force his family to end what life had been for them in India.Ten days after the posters, de Bassompierre was sacked by the Belgian government while he was holidaying in China with his family on June 6. Two weeks later, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs separately informed the Belgian embassy about the posters. According to an MEA official, de Bassompierre’s action had been in violation of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations – a global treaty defining diplomatic conduct.But de Bassompierre pointed to his “freedom of expression” and that his showdown with the Israeli embassy has carried on for around two years. In October, 2023, the embassy had objected to his Facebook posts on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In January 2024, the embassy had accused him of showing the middle-finger while passing by the Israeli mission in the national capital. And a day after the posters this year, he had been waylaid by security personnel near the residence of the Israeli ambassador and the keys to his bicycle were allegedly stolen..Speaking to Newslaundry, the Israeli embassy confirmed it had taken note of de Bassompierre’s actions and conveyed its concerns “to the relevant authorities through appropriate channels”. De Bassompierre had been employed as a trade and investment commissioner through the Wallonia Foreign Trade and Investment Agency – the Belgian government’s foreign trade arm that operates within the Belgian diplomatic network. Without answering Newslaundry’s specific questions, his employer AWEX said that “values of neutrality” were the “cornerstone” of its relations with other countries.But de Bassompierre defended his actions. From his home in Belgium, he is now planning legal action against his own government for what he terms a wrongful termination. He has served a legal notice to AWEX. “If you can’t fight injustice, make it visible,” he told Newslaundry from Belgium. “It’s a fact that Netanyahu is a war criminal; and that he is facing arrest warrants from ICC.”The incident comes amid India’s deepening ties with Israel and its perceived inaction on the crisis in Gaza – the Congress had recently hit back at Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar’s scathing remarks to party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments on the region and asked whether freedom of speech in India was now being regulated from Israel. ‘Confronted’ on bicycle, never returned from Chinese holidayA day after the posters, de Bassompierre was cycling home in the evening, wearing a keffiyeh, when his journey was abruptly interrupted. He alleged he was stopped by around four Indian security personnel near the Israeli ambassador’s residence at Malcha Marg. A few more personnel joined in.A clip of the incident shows around four-five personnel from the Delhi Police Diplomatic Security Force and paramilitary forces, apart from one in plainclothes. “Catch him. Don’t let him go,” some of the security personnel shout. “You can’t hold me up like this. I am a diplomat,” says de Bassompierre. As he wriggles out of the security cordon, he finds his bicycle locked. “Who has taken the key?” he asks. No one responds. He leaves the bicycle behind and walks away.De Bassompierre claimed the security personnel were “aggressive”. “One wanted to check my bag. A second pulled my keffiyeh. Another tried to bring me down from my bike. Others said they knew what I had done.”The local police arrived, de Bassompierre provided his contact details, and asserted his willingness to cooperate through proper channels.He later went to Chanakyapuri police station to file a theft complaint. But he claimed he never filed a complaint as ACP Aarti Sharma promised to recover the bicycle with its key. He said there has been no communication from the police since then.Five days later, on June 1, the de Bassompierre family departed for what was meant to be nearly a month-long holiday in China, timed with their children's school break. The family had planned the China holiday since 2016. Instead, it became the beginning of an enforced relocation to Belgium.MEA denies persona non grata claimWhile in China, de Bassompierre began receiving messages from friends about news articles describing a Belgian embassy staffer who had posted Netanyahu “wanted” posters. It was him. Later on June 6, he was informed by AWEX that his services were terminated. “The previous day, they had asked me to share documents in my defence. Before I could do that, I was terminated,” he claimed. On June 19, Belgian Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt was allegedly summoned by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and warned that if de Bassompierre returned to India, the country would initiate a persona non grata procedure – a practice where a country prohibits or censures a diplomat for actions unbecoming of their status. At least this is what de Bassompierre was told in an email from his employer AWEX on June 20.However, an MEA official said that the ministry had only informed the Belgian embassy about his conduct even though de Bassompierre’s action was in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The official said the ministry was informed of the incident by the Delhi Police and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. “PNG (persona non grata) is the last option and invoked in extreme cases. We have only informed the Belgian embassy about the diplomat’s actions.” The June 20 email to de Bassompierre, with the subject “end of contract” and sent by AWEX HR director Clément Simon, suggested he could not return to India, not even to organise his departure. His wife and his children were allowed to return for the “logistical aspects” of the relocation to Belgium. “We must immediately inform you of a new and particularly important element. Our Ambassador was in fact summoned yesterday by the Indian authorities, who informed him that you would be declared persona non grata as soon as you returned to Indian territory. Consequently, you will no longer be able to return to India after your stay in China, whether for transit or to organise your move, as you had envisaged.”De Bassompierre protested and wrote back: “Having committed no crime or offence, it seems to me that a persona non grata sanction would be difficult to justify.” HR director Simon responded, explaining that he was not banned from entering India but “our recommendation remains, as a precaution, to avoid any return to India unless absolutely necessary – in which case it would be your decision and responsibility”.On June 27, de Bassompierre flew directly from China to Belgium while his wife and children returned to India to pack their lives before joining him in August. His wife Leanne de Bassompierre was on the board of the American Embassy School in Delhi where one of his children used to study.Previous showdownAccording to de Bassompierre, the poster incident was the culmination of nearly two years of escalating pressure that began with two private Facebook posts in October 2023, days after Hamas attacked Israel. .The first post quoted American linguist Noam Chomsky: “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.” The second post featured comments by Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour drawing the attention of western politicians over two choices: peace or war.De Bassompierre alleged the Israeli embassy escalated the matter to the Belgian ambassador. He later explained to Vanderhasselt that the posts were private.A few weeks later, de Bassompierre claimed he was again summoned by Vanderhasselt after Israel accused the diplomat, while passing by in his car, of showing the middle finger to its embassy. On January 19, 2024, the Israel embassy in Brussels wrote to the Belgian foreign office: “The said diplomat has, on several occasions, posted critical positions regarding the war in Israel – expressing criticism both towards Israel and European leaders supporting Israel. Our Ambassador in Delhi, Mr Gilon contacted the Belgian ambassador on this issue and was told that those are private opinions. It was personally taught that as a diplomat I must not express in public, private political opinions. I am not sure what the Belgian MFA (minister of foreign affairs) position is.” The email listed a “serious issue”, that de Bassompierre showed the middle finger to the Israeli embassy where Israeli hostage photos were put up. It included screenshots of the Facebook posts and CCTV footage of the car.AWEX let him off with a warning that the incident “would be placed in your file and discussed during the next evaluation process scheduled in the coming weeks”. Newslaundry has seen the CCTV footage of the car. While it does show a Honda CRV, the same car model that de Bassompierre had, the footage is too grainy to identify any passenger. As the car passes by the Israeli embassy, a hand comes out of the car window. “The video is not conclusive enough to prove that I was in the car,” argued de Bassompierre to deny Israel’s allegation. He further alleged that officials linked to the Israeli embassy harassed him and his wife in two incidents in April and December last year at a school in Delhi. An Israeli official, who didn’t want to be named, rejected the allegation. The school is yet to respond to Newslaundry’s request for comment. “I wanted to lodge a formal police complaint,” de Bassompierre claimed. “But my embassy discouraged me to do this as it may endanger diplomatic relations with India.”De Bassompiere had written to his employer in December last year: “I am writing this letter because I feel extremely unsafe. For more than a year now, the Israeli Embassy here in India, as well as its diplomats and other nationals, has been harassing me and my family in a continuous and escalating manner. The situation has now reached a point where I feel compelled to seek your immediate and urgent intervention.”“The hostility emanating from this embassy now pervades every important aspect of my life here in Delhi: my wife’s professional activities, the safety of my children, my physical integrity, my movements, and more,” he wrote in his letter.The allegations, if substantiated, raise questions about diplomatic immunity and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Diplomatic personnel are protected from harassment and their movements should not be impeded by foreign security forces – whether those of the host country or third parties. But did he violate the Vienna Convention himself?While the Ministry of External Affairs did not respond to Newslaundry’s questionnaire, its official, who did not wish to be named, said de Bassompierre’s act was violative of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. “The convention clearly defines the functions of a diplomat in a host country. Putting up posters is certainly not part of a diplomat’s official functions,” the official said. Article 31 of the convention lists a few functions that a diplomat can’t undertake. It says that a diplomat shall enjoy immunity except in cases of private immovable property and inheritance proceedings. It further says that a diplomat can lose immunity if he performs “professional and commercial activity exercised by the diplomatic agent in the receiving state outside his official functions”. Article 3 lists functions of a diplomat in a receiving country: protecting and respecting her country’s interests, negotiating with the host country, reporting developments to her country and promoting friendly relations with both countries. While AWEX did not reply to Newslaundry’s specific questions citing “discretion and confidentiality”, its short response sent by its press and media officer Jonathan Avau read: “The Walloon Export and Foreign Investment Agency (AWEX) nevertheless wishes to reaffirm the importance it attaches to the values of neutrality, which are a fundamental cornerstone of its public mission and of its relations, both with the Belgian Foreign Affairs and with the authorities of the countries where it has a representation and/or with which it cooperates in good harmony.”De Bassompierre defended his action, claiming the poster incident falls within the ambit of freedom of expression. “Had I said something against my country or India, the code of neutrality might have been breached. But it was about a world event. I was well within the bounds of devoir de réserve (a French phrase referring to restraint and moderation in expression by diplomats),” he claimed. However, the MEA official said freedom of expression is not absolute.In an official response to Newslaundry, Israel embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said Israel had raised concerns through “appropriate channels”. “Among other issues, his behaviour included, video documented, verbal violence and physical threats towards local Indian authorities. We appreciate the Embassy of Belgium in Delhi and the Belgian relevant authorities for having treated the matter with due seriousness,” read the reply. The spokesperson didn’t answer questions about de Bassompierre’s allegations about harassment and the purported incidents at the school. Newslaundry also reached out to ACP Aarti Mishra, who directed us to speak to the DCP. Newslaundry reached out to New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahale, his deputies Hukma Ram and Anand Kumar Mishra for comment through e-mail, calls and in-person visits. None of them replied. Mishra, who headed the DSF division until two months ago, said he was not aware of any of the incidents listed above and would get them checked. He has not responded to calls or messages. Newslaundry reached out to the Belgian embassy, which redirected us to the foreign office in Brussels. The foreign office did not answer questions specific to its office and its ambassador to India and advised us to contact AWEX instead. Their response, if received, will be added to this report.