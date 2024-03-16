HM Amit Shah cited wrong data to underplay BJP’s share of electoral bonds

While the data for how much each political party received is now complete, data for who bought Rs 4,002-worth bonds remains missing, as we have reported .

Flawed argument

At the India Today conclave, Shah also argued that the BJP had received donations proportional to its strength in the Parliament.

“We have 303 MPs across the country. We have received bonds worth Rs 6,000 crore. The other 242 MPs of other parties turned out to have bonds worth 14,000 crore,” he said. “Why are they causing a ruckus?”

The minister’s argument is flawed.

For one, India is a federal country with governments both at the Centre and in the states. While the BJP has an overwhelming majority in Parliament, it has struggled to win and hold on to states. Opposition parties have been in power in several of India’s cash-rich states.

Two, electoral bonds are not the only way in which political parties receive funding. They also accept large donations from electoral trusts made up of major corporations, and smaller amounts from individuals and companies. Unlike electoral bonds, which gave complete anonymity to the donors until the Supreme Court struck down the scheme as illegal and unconstitutional in February, these donations must be mandatorily disclosed to the Election Commission on an annual basis.

Between 2018 and 2023, the BJP received Rs 1,245 crore through electoral trusts, nine times the amount received by the Congress.