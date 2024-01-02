'Hit-and-run law': Drivers strike in MP enters Day 2, minister says strike no solution

The state-wide strike by drivers in Madhya Pradesh has entered second day against the new law which increases the jail term in hit-and-run cases.

The strike has affected various services in Madhya Pradesh since Monday.

Reportedly, almost every third petrol pump in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur went dry on Tuesday while in some cities people were seen in long queues for hours to get the fuel.

Most of the people have been restricted to their homes as the public transport remained off-road in the state capital for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Many people were stuck on roads and forced to pay a hefty amount to book private cars; besides the daily commuters and officer-goers, school going children also face a lot of problems. Several schools which were supposed to open from Tuesday in the state remained closed as buses could not ferry the students.

According to the new law, hit-and-run cases will now attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

On Monday, the drivers union submitted a memorandum to the district administration with a 12-point demand in protest against the new law.

The crisis comes at a time when new transport minister Uday Pratap Singh took over the department. Singh, a former MP -- was inducted as ministers in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s cabinet for the very first time.

Responding to the strike, Singh has said that strike is no solution to any problem.

“The agitating drivers should have a dialogue with the government so that a solution can be found. The law has been framed keeping in mind the seriousness of the crime,” the minister said.