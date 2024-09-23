Hindi cinema’s lone rangers: Dissent in a sea of propaganda films

Hindi entertainment news this month has been virtually monopolised by director Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a series on the real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistani terrorists in 1999. Among other accusations, right-wingers have charged Sinha with masking the hijackers’ Muslim identities by giving them Hindu names on the show. In truth, these were code names used by the real hijackers, and IC 814 never leaves us in doubt that they are Muslim. Still, the government summoned a Netflix India official in response to the social media outrage. Ironically, IC 814 does not exactly live up to Sinha’s track record of no-holds-barred truth-telling in films. The pressure on him as a storyteller is evident in the pains the show takes to absolve the Bharatiya Janata Party of blame for what experts have described as the failure of the Indian administration at all levels during this saga. BJP was the principal party in the then National Democratic Alliance government headed by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. IC 814 does have some interesting qualities – for one, its naturalistic tone. It’s almost like a government procedural. Sinha has also not caricatured the hijackers in the ridiculous way that Indian Muslims and Pakistanis are caricatured in nationalist Hindi cinema. However, characters on the show are made to repeatedly state that coalition politics was the reason for the NDA government’s indecisiveness. Archival footage of Vajpayee making a routine comment is played on screen, but there is no character modelled on him in the narrative. The fictionalised version of then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh, played by actor Pankaj Kapur, is portrayed as a good soul who is helpless at the hands of a bumbling bureaucracy and the pressures imposed on his party by – guess what – a coalition government. Given this, why did the Right go after IC 814? As online chatter indicates, there is a feeling on that side of the ideological divide that the terrorists in the series are not shown to be sufficiently evil. More to the point, in a decade in which the Hindi industry has disgraced itself by pandering to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and the right-wing, Sinha has been one of the rare voices of dissent emerging from the industry through his filmography. His debut streaming venture is, therefore, being targeted not only for its content but also for his past performance. The brouhaha over IC 814 is inevitable in an India where the rise of the Right has coincided with the Hindi film industry’s descent into an abyss of abject capitulation. This moment calls for an examination, though, of the current public perception of Hindi cinema and its creators, which is understandably dominated by stars bowing before the government, scripts rewriting history to suit the Sangh Parivar’s narrative, and films peddling fake news, Islamophobia and establishment PR. .In this moment, let’s turn the focus on the handful of lone rangers in Hindi cinema, a small stream of films and filmmakers like Sinha who have been flouting the trend of obsequiousness and opportunism prevailing in their midst since 2014. These dissenters have not prompted the discussion they ought to, because they are so few, and because liberals are preoccupied with the widely advertised pro-establishment Hindi films crowding halls. Studying the exceptions – and comprehending why the rest of India’s film industries have not acquired the abysmal reputation Hindi filmdom now has – is important to gather insights into the vast mass of the Hindi industry that genuflects before those in power. The truth about play-it-safe Hindi filmdom One of the most recent instances of isolated courage in Hindi cinema is director Siddharth P Malhotra’s Maharaj, produced by YRF Entertainment, the streaming division of one of India’s biggest studios, YRF. Maharaj relates the true story of a 19th century social reformer standing up to the leader of a Hindu sect who sexually exploited women. Before it dropped on Netflix in June, the film faced on-ground protests and social media boycott calls by right-wing groups, a petition in the Gujarat High Court, and a brief stay prior to the court permitting its release. Maharaj drew media attention despite its minimal promotions because it launched Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan as an actor. But another bold film – a low-budget indie without a high-profile lead – received limited coverage when it reached theatres late last year. In an era of majoritarianism, assaults on creative freedom and self-censorship by creators, who would have thought a Hindi film unabashedly critiquing Hindu revivalism would see the light of day? Yet producer-director Shiladitya Bora not only made Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose (Now It’s All In God’s Hands) aka Bhagwan Bharose, he also managed to release it. The film revolves around a child growing up in rural north India during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The otherwise famously repressive Central Board of Film Certification cleared Bhagwan Bharose with a UA rating (for unrestricted public exhibition with parental discretion advised) and some revisions that, if you see the film you will know, did not erase its messaging. It was in theatres in mid-October but has not yet found an OTT platform in India. In fact, although the CBFC’s go-ahead is not legally mandatory for direct-to-OTT releases, the CBFC website confirms that Maharaj too was submitted for certification and okayed with a UA in May 2023, a year before its run-ins with the right-wing began. An analysis of these occasional daring Hindi works lays bare some unpleasant truths about those that bend to the government’s and Sangh Parivar’s will. Their makers are not helpless. They have a choice. They have chosen the safer, easier path. Crossing bridges before getting to them That Maharaj and Bhagwan Bharose received CBFC’s green signal and were released puts paid to an excuse offered in off-the-record chats I have had with numerous Hindi directors and producers who remain silent about atrocities against minorities and egregious government policies in their storytelling. Their excuse is two-pronged: they claim the CBFC would never pass content that questions the government or Hindutva, and that theatres and OTTs do not accept such films. The reality, as I will illustrate in this piece, is more complex than that, even in the current, unprecedentedly challenging political atmosphere. The existence of a government-controlled film certification body has always been incompatible with India’s claim to being a mature democracy. Under the Modi government though, filmmakers say that their concerns about even the CBFC are outweighed by their fear of extra-constitutional measures such as threats, violence and income tax raids as punishment for questioning the establishment. This is in addition to the risk of rejection by wary theatres and cautious streaming platforms. Most Hindi producers and directors argue in private that it is, in any case, futile to explore sensitive subjects in scripts. Hindi stars insist it is pointless to sign up for such films, since failure to get a CBFC nod or a release means that audiences will not get to see them even if they are made. What these individuals do not acknowledge is that the CBFC, theatres and OTTs can surprise us. Instead of crossing those bridges once they get to them – a strategy that bore fruit for Maharaj and Bhagwan Bharose – most Hindi filmmakers now preemptively shun politically contentious topics, while a considerable percentage act as government and right-wing mouthpieces, sometimes despite not being right-wing themselves. Admittedly, not every brave film shares Maharaj or Bhagwan Bharose’s fate. Projects by some top-rung Hindi writers and directors have been shelved because studios and streamers now tend to avoid ruffling feathers in the government and among Hindu nationalists as a whole, even if they are not consistent in doing so. The clearest account of this came from Dibakar Banerjee who told the US website Deadline in 2023 that Netflix shelved his Tees, a multi-generational tale of a Muslim family, taking off in Kashmir in 1990. Banerjee said he was given no reason beyond “they don’t know if this is the right time to release the film”. So, he concluded they were afraid of attracting the same aggression as the show Tandav did in 2021, when the cast, crew and Amazon Prime Video’s team were harassed with FIRs, online trolling and various intimidatory tactics by BJP politicians and supporters. Notwithstanding the outcomes of their battles, the point here is that these creators at least tried to push back, risking potential financial losses in addition to blowback from the government and extra-constitutional right-wing elements – some got their projects off the ground, some could not, some faced consequences, some did not, but each one tried, presumably because they were invested in fighting the good fight. If their tribe increased, they would find strength in numbers, but most of their contemporaries have folded without trying. Myth of Hindi filmmakers being ‘more vulnerable’ than othersOne claim about the Hindi industry made by insiders and fans is that they face pressures the rest of India’s film industries do not. This is false, as evidenced by the experiences of prominent figures from southern India who have opposed fundamentalism and questioned the government – at the centre or in their states – either through their filmographies or off screen or both.Take the Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who faced vicious abuse in 2021 when he advocated for the people of Lakshadweep protesting against an authoritarian administrator appointed by the centre. The hate campaign went beyond online trolling by BJP leaders and acolytes. The chief editor of a right-wing news channel reportedly wrote an article (that has since been taken down) containing foul personal remarks about Prithviraj in addition to communal language against Lakshadweep’s majority Muslim population. Previously, when leading lights across the arts in Kerala – including Malayalam cinema’s Rima Kallingal, Geetu Mohandas, Nimisha Sajayan, Shane Nigam, Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi and Kamal – joined an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act march in Kochi, a state BJP youth wing office-bearer posted an open threat on Facebook. He warned all of them, but “especially actresses”, that the Income Tax authorities and the Enforcement Directorate are watching. Many of these luminaries remain vocal on various issues while also making politically conscious cinema. The year after his stance on Lakshadweep enraged the Right, Prithviraj was seen in Dijo Jose Antony’s verbose but well-intentioned Jana Gana Mana (2022), a film on caste oppression featuring multiple unmistakable references to current events and politicians. Courage cannot be measured solely in terms of challenges thrown to the BJP or the central government. Rima and Geetu, for instance, are members of the pioneering Women in Cinema Collective headquartered in Kerala that has been confronting patriarchy in their profession since its formation in 2017. Its other members include top-ranking women stars Manju Warrier and Parvathy Thiruvothu, actor-director Revathy, and the National Award-winning editor Bina Paul. Over the years, the WCC has clashed with powerful entities in the Malayalam film industry and even the Left government in Kerala. The collective’s efforts have led to the Justice Hema Committee Report that is currently making waves across India for exposing systemic discrimination and inequality in addition to sexual violence in the Malayalam film industry. Several WCC members have stated that they have lost work due to their activism. They have also been threatened with rape, slut-shamed and defamed. They persist nonetheless, and with the publication of the report, have become one of the most visible examples of real-world gallantry that Indian filmdom has ever seen. In neighbouring Tamil Nadu this March, weeks after launching a political party, the Tamil star Vijay urged the state government not to allow the CAA to be implemented there. Vijay is not known for the sort of unrelenting political commentary associated with his senior colleagues Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj, but the political arena is familiar territory to him. He has, for a while, been picking politically loaded films – some of them lacking nuance, some problematic, but no doubt political. The actor continued to do so even after the aggressive attack aimed in part at his minority religious identity, in reaction to his character’s criticism of central government policy, including GST, in 2017’s Mersal. While objecting to this Vijay starrer, the state BJP sought to highlight his full name, C Joseph Vijay, in much the same way that Modi, as Gujarat chief minister, had repeatedly used the full form of Chief Election Commissioner JM Lyngdoh’s initials (he’s James Michael Lyngdoh) to draw attention to his religious identity in an anti-Christian election speech in 2002, the year of the Gujarat pogrom. Following widespread support for Mersal in Tamil Nadu, Vijay issued a thank you note on a letterhead defiantly sporting his full name along with the header “Jesus Saves”. The episodes narrated here represent only a fragment of the troubles faced by outspoken members of the Tamil and Malayalam industries. They disprove the claim made by Hindi film artistes that they alone are vulnerable to retribution. These examples should not be interpreted to suggest that India’s other film industries are idylls of liberalism and valour – certainly not – but to say that in the Modi years, there is a glaring contrast between them and the infinitely more malleable Hindi industry. Resistance in an age of Akshays and Kanganas It is easy to see why right-wing resentment has been accumulating against Anubhav Sinha. While subservience and kowtowing to majoritarian forces were gradually becoming standard practice in his industry from 2014 onwards, he chose to run a knife through anti-Muslim bias in 2018’s Mulk (Country), and highlighted caste atrocities with real-life references in Article 15. Bheed (Crowd) in 2023 revisited Modi’s abrupt announcement of a lockdown in the Covid pandemic that compelled poor workers in cities to return to their villages on foot in the absence of adequate transport arrangements by the government. The CBFC gave Bheed a UA rating but enforced drastic cuts that marred its narrative flow. Around that time, Afwaah (Rumour) – produced by Sinha, directed by Sudhir Mishra – was cleared with an A (adults only) certificate and some cuts. Afwaah’s politics is so in-your-face that even the censored version is startling, in an India now accustomed to the curtailment of creative freedoms. The story kicks off with a far-right politician’s incendiary speech, then shows him orchestrating violence against Muslims, spreading fake news, manipulating social media and raising the bogey of so-called ‘love jihad’ to settle a personal score. At a preview in Delhi, I remember the first question for Mishra from a stunned viewer: How on earth did you get this past the Censor Board? The point is, he did. And though both Mishra and Sinha have expressed frustration with the CBFC, the point is, they push the envelope, unlike their pliant colleagues who, it bears repeating, do not try. Bheed and Afwaah, like Maharaj and Bhagwan Bharose, directly confront the government and/or its ideology, but on-screen defiance comes in other shapes and sizes too. As gushing Hindi film stars flood social media while blatant propaganda floods theatres, rebuffing the right-wing line of thinking by any and all means counts as dissent. In an age of Akshays and Kanganas, government PR, and hate-mongering in cinema, resistance could take the form of abjuring jingoism, communal stereotypes and nationalist tropes, or the simple act of normalising diversity. Kabir Khan’s 83 assumes significance here. While recalling the story of India’s first men’s cricket World Cup win, Khan unobtrusively emphasised the team’s Hindu-Muslim-Christian-Sikh and north-south heterogeneity, in an India united by love of the sport and unsullied by the muscular nationalism of today. In the same year, 2021, Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham underlined the irony of the right-wing’s efforts to appropriate Bhagat Singh as a Hindu nationalist icon. It did so by accurately portraying Singh as a freedom fighter who denounced caste and communalism.In this context, Meghna Gulzar’s poignant espionage drama Raazi (2018) and Sam Bahadur (2023), a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, merit a mention. Sam Bahadur is the least impressive of Meghna’s works, yet stands out for celebrating a unifying patriotism rather than the divisive nationalism that is now a hallmark of mainstream Hindi cinema. These larger-than-life sagas based on recent history have been accompanied by a tiny crop of fiction features batting for communal harmony and questioning minds. Zaigham Imam’s Nakkash (Craftsman) in 2019 depicted the bond between a Hindu pandit and a poor Muslim craftsperson working in a temple in communally charged Varanasi. Umesh Bist’s Pagglait (Crazy) in 2021 examined traditionalism with a critical lens in a Hindu household in Lucknow. Two years later, in 2023, Yashowardhan Mishra’s Kathal (Jackfruit) used a police probe into the theft of a fruit to address caste, patriarchy, systemic oppression and the ease with which a citizen acting in the national interest is labelled anti-national. Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, one of 2023’s most-hyped Hindi releases, made headlines for launching a trio of star progeny. Lost in the noisy debate on nepotism is the film’s relevance to the present conversation. The Archies is set among Anglo-Indian Christians, but Akhtar does not stereotype them as quasi-foreign exotica in the way Christians once were in Hindi cinema. While recounting a primary character’s background, the story also gently reminds us of the community’s contribution to India’s freedom movement. Through his stand-up comedy, social media posts, lyrics and scripts, writer Varun Grover has made no bones about where he locates himself on the political spectrum. Not surprisingly then, his directorial debut just as frankly signals his values. Grover’s All India Rank (2024) is about a teenager preparing for the IIT entrance exam in the 1990s. The topic is not overtly political but given that the setting is the decade of the Babri Masjid demolition, the writing repeatedly alludes to early symptoms of the Islamophobia and ugly nationalism that now pervade India. This article is not an exhaustive list of such films and filmmakers, but the ones cited here and those like them are just a fraction of the hundreds of Hindi films produced each year. Nevertheless, when the history of this decade is written, it is necessary to document the few Hindi filmmakers who stood up to bullies, stood by the marginalised and stood against bigotry in their works, even if they are overshadowed and outnumbered by those whose opportunism, cravenness, prejudice and apathy have come to characterise Hindi cinema in Modi’s India.Anna M M Vetticad is an award-winning journalist and author of The Adventures of an Intrepid Film Critic. She specialises in the intersection of cinema with feminist and other socio-political concerns. You can reach her on Twitter: @annavetticad, Instagram: @annammvetticad, and Facebook: AnnaMMVetticadOfficial.