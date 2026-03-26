Himanta Biswa Sarma: How a Congress "import" became the BJP’s Northeast powerhouse

One month before Himanta Biswa Sarma walked into Amit Shah’s residence to join the BJP in 2015, the party had published a booklet titled Saga of Scams in Congress-ruled States. It named Himanta a “prime suspect” in a Guwahati water supply bribery scandal. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate had been issuing summons. Then he crossed the floor. The summons stopped. In at least two cases, the files eventually went missing. Rumour has it that when Himanta went to Shah, he had asked him to get the agencies off his back. Indian politics has always run on defections – floor-crossings are the oldest currency in the game. But this one was barely examined. A man named in a corruption booklet by a party joined that party a month later, and the investigations evaporated. What made it sharper still was the ideological distance Himanta had to travel. In 2014, still a Congress man, he had campaigned against Narendra Modi with a ferocity that would embarrass him today. At a rally, invoking the 2002 Gujarat riots, he told the crowd: “In Gujarat, the blood of Muslims flows through the pipes… pray to Allah… so this type of killer could never be the PM of India.” The man he called a killer is now his boss. The party whose rise he tried to stop is now his vehicle. And Himanta has made himself its most zealous face in the Northeast – outdoing, by many accounts, leaders who spent their entire careers inside the RSS fold.This is where his story becomes genuinely interesting, and troubling. He had never been an RSS man. He had no ideological pedigree in the Hindutva world, no shakha years, no slow climb through the Sangh’s ranks. Which is precisely, say those who know him, why he had to perform harder than anyone else. “Sarma is aware of his limitations,” a senior Congress leader said. “He remembers that he is a Congress import and not an RSS guy – which is why he has to perform even more.”As Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who has become Himanta’s most persistent political antagonist, put it: “Those genuinely committed to an ideology don't make a song and dance about it. At his core, I doubt he is a BJP person.”So what is he? The question is not merely rhetorical. Are these the contradictions of a man who changed his mind – who found, late in his career, an ideological home? Or the manoeuvres of someone who has only ever had a fixed destination? Four decades point in one direction. For this story, Newslaundry spoke to senior BJP, Congress, and other political leaders, Himanta’s former college and schoolmates, journalists, political analysts, and RTI activists.The son who outgrew the fatherBorn in 1969 into a Brahmin family in Jorhat, Himanta was a social climber from the start. He was barely 10 when he delivered his first public speech. As a boy, he ran errands for the top brass of the All Assam Students Union, the organisation leading the movement against the influx of Bangladeshis. Streets were heavy with military and police; activists struggled to pass messages through the dragnet. But Himanta was a child. He slipped through.It was during this time that he caught the eye of two faces of the Assam Movement – Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, who would soon be running the state. A childhood photograph shows him standing immediately behind them, the smallest figure in the frame, already in proximity to the most powerful men in the room. Mahanta and Phukan turned out to be the captains of the first vessel he would board – and, eventually, abandon.With the Assam Accord signed in 1985, the movement folded into institutional politics. The first Asom Gana Parishad government was formed with Mahanta as CM. Himanta enrolled at Cotton College in Guwahati – the St Stephen’s of Assam – and quickly made himself indispensable, serving three times as general secretary of the student union between 1988 and 1992.Senior journalist Sushanta Talukdar, who was vice president of the Cotton College Student Union in 1990-91, recalls: “Even in college elections, he would make lofty promises to students like colour televisions and water coolers – which were impossible to provide from college funds. But he did deliver them successfully. It was only possible because he was backed by a couple of high-profile ministers of the state.”.The student years were also years of shadow. Himanta's rise coincided with the growing popularity of ULFA, the armed separatist group that had become a romantic symbol for Assam’s restless youth. Multiple sources confirmed that Himanta faced cases under the now-repealed Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act during that period. According to a report in The Telegraph, two such cases were registered in 1991 – one at the Chandmari police station related to an alleged extortion attempt on behalf of ULFA, in which Himanta was said to have been caught red-handed while collecting Rs 10 lakh; another at Panbazar concerning alleged extortion from city-based businessmen, under TADA and the Arms Act. He was reportedly remanded to police custody for 15 days, and a revolver and ammunition were allegedly recovered from a kitchen at a Cotton College hostel.Years later, former CM Tarun Gogoi told journalist Pranoy Bordoloi in an interview that Himanta had used his closeness to the CM to make those cases disappear. “He did everything without my knowledge,” Gogoi said. “I got to know about it later.”The courtier yearsHimanta’s passage into mainstream politics came in the mid-1990s, when CM Hiteswar Saikia brought him into the Congress – widely regarded as his real political guru. In 1994, Himanta was made member secretary of the state-level advisory committee for students and youth welfare, a post many believed was created specifically for him.In 1996, he was handed a Congress ticket to contest from Jalukbari – against Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, the very mentor who had first noticed him as a boy. He lost. Saikia died of kidney failure the same year. Himanta started practising law at the Gauhati High Court, but never stopped building his network in Jalukbari.“From 1996 to 2001, Himanta continued working within the Congress,” recalls senior Congress spokesperson Rhituporna Konwar. “He was given a ticket to contest from Jalukbari again in 2001, and that time he won.” He won by a huge margin, the old captain left far behind.Still, the new CM Tarun Gogoi was reluctant to bring Himanta in. The alleged past troubled him. “I was approached by many ministers and bureaucrats to include him in the ministry,” Gogoi later told Bordoloi. “It was only after that he was made a minister in the government. At that time, Himanta used to come to me saying he has now chosen the better path by working with me.”By 2006 he was a cabinet minister holding Health and Finance. And then the apprentice began to eclipse the master. Gogoi was a hands-off chief minister who delegated heavily to two young men – Himanta and Rakibul Hussain – who between them practically ran the administration. In 2007, when ULFA threatened to disrupt the national games to be held in Guwahati, putting the CM in a difficult spot, multiple sources indicate it was Himanta who brokered a deal. Two days before the games, ULFA formally withdrew its boycott call, citing appeals from “prominent sports personalities and sports-lovers”. The deal allegedly cost Rs 15 crore, according to former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau R N Ravi, in an interview with The Assam Tribune.By 2011, Gogoi trusted Himanta enough to put him in charge of the assembly election campaign. Congress won a majority. Gogoi became CM for a third time. Himanta’s power – and his patronage – had by now grown well beyond what the old man could control or even see.The heir who was deniedTarun Gogoi’s health began to slip after bypass surgery in 2010. Whispers of succession grew louder. Himanta was no longer content operating from the shadows.“After two terms of Gogoi’s leadership, Himanta may have felt it was his turn,” says Konwar, who recalls how Himanta was widely seen as the natural heir. He began building support among senior MLAs and made multiple trips to Delhi to press his case, meeting both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.Gogoi, increasingly wary of the man he had long relied upon, was pushing in a different direction: he wanted his son Gaurav to inherit his political legacy. The depth of this divide was later documented by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his autobiography. Azad recounts that Sonia Gandhi told him Himanta had the support of a clear majority of MLAs and should be made CM, asking Azad to travel to Assam the next day to complete the formalities.But Rahul Gandhi intervened. He summoned Azad the next morning. Tarun Gogoi and his son Gaurav were both present. Rahul Gandhi made clear he would stand by Gogoi regardless. “Let him go,” he reportedly said, referring to Himanta.Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, a dyed-in-the-wool Congress leader who joined the BJP last week, had rejected Nabi’s account, saying Sonia was merely trying to understand the nature of Sarma’s grievance. He argued there was no justification for a leadership change: “Late Tarun Gogoi was like a banyan tree — we were all under him.” He claimed Rahul Gandhi “saw through” the challenge and stood firm.Gaurav Gogoi, asked about the account by Newslaundry, denied it.Whatever the precise sequence, the message landed. Delhi would not back him. Gogoi would not step aside. The door Himanta believed was open was closed.This rivalry has never been merely electoral. Gaurav Gogoi is the son of the man who once called Himanta his “political son” – the biological heir who took the inheritance the surrogate believed was his. Since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with Assam’s assembly elections approaching, Gogoi has stepped into a bigger role in state politics. When Congress leaders held a press conference accusing Himanta of large-scale land grab and corruption, his response was a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against Gogoi and other Congress leaders, branding the accusations “malicious”. Weeks earlier, Assam BJP had posted an AI video showing Himanta firing at two skullcap-wearing figures – and many viewers noticed that one of the targets looked like Gaurav Gogoi.A marriage of convenienceIn 2013, Himanta’s name surfaced in the Saradha chit fund scam. Two years later, a New Jersey-based construction management company told a US court it had paid bribes totalling $976,639 to Indian officials for water supply contracts in Goa and Guwahati. At the time, Himanta was minister in charge of the Guwahati Development Department, the nodal agency for implementing those projects. The Gauhati High Court directed the CBI to investigate.The defection that followed a month later was not spontaneous. Journalist Sushil Patowary told Newslaundry that Himanta’s relatives had connections with the RSS, and he had earlier used that link to reach out to Ram Madhav, then the BJP’s Northeast in-charge. He then built a relationship with Siddhartha Bhattacharya, the BJP’s Assam unit president at the time. According to Patowary, Bhattacharya eventually came around to supporting Sarma’s entry, partly because his defection could split the Congress.But Sarbananda Sonowal, who would later be displaced as chief minister by Himanta, reportedly tried to block his induction, holding a press conference and raising the Saradha and Louis Berger allegations. Around the same time, the BJP released its corruption booklet naming Himanta.Bhattacharya and Sarma eventually went together to meet Amit Shah to argue that the allegations against Sarma were unsubstantiated. According to a report in The Caravan, Shah was persuaded. He apparently told Bhattacharya: “Yeh toh galti hua. Phir toh galti hua toh uska sudhaarna hai (we have committed a mistake; it should be rectified).”On August 23, 2015, Himanta joined the BJP at a formal event backed by Bhattacharya. At a rally in Guwahati afterwards, he touched Bhattacharya’s feet. The summons stopped. He was appointed convener of the party’s election management committee for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. In both the Saradha case and the Louis Berger bribery scandal, files and case diaries subsequently went missing from official records.Himanta did not go alone. Around nine MLAs crossed over with him. “This wasn’t ideological; it was personal loyalty,” Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia said. “He had helped many people, so they followed him out of gratitude or dependence.” It was a display of the patronage network he had been quietly constructing since his college days – the invisible architecture of the power of the Manage Master, as he is known in Assam’s political slang.Ideology as a costumeIn the 2016 Assam assembly elections, Himanta delivered what had long been a pipe dream for the BJP: its first-ever victory in the state. He was rewarded with Finance, Health, Education, and Planning.His ambitions expanded beyond Assam. As convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, he became the BJP’s chief engineer in the region – driving the party's rise in Arunachal Pradesh and its 2018 victory in Tripura, largely by engineering defections and assembling alliances with regional parties. Given that the BJP had no organic roots in the Northeast, it is fair to say Himanta has largely been driving the party’s wagon there.When the BJP returned to power in Assam in 2021, Himanta replaced Sarbananda Sonowal as CM. The choice was practical. Sonowal’s appeal was about identity; Himanta had the resources to run elections. “That financial muscle allowed him to exercise influence well beyond Assam,” a Congress leader said.For those who have known Himanta since his Congress days, his transformation into one of India’s most strident anti-Muslim voices is not so much a mystery as a performance. “His earlier speeches were very different,” says Debabrata Saikia. “He once praised Islamic civilisation for its contributions to science. Today, he mocks Islamic education and scholars. This is a complete political turnaround.”Journalist Saba Naqvi described Himanta as “a highly adaptable survivor,” noting that the former Congressman had outdone many Hindutva leaders despite not emerging from the RSS-BJP stable.During the Assam movement of 1979-85, the Assamese identity was ethno-linguistic, not religious. Several Muslims had lost their lives in the movement and were remembered as martyrs. It was the RSS, senior journalist Ajaz Ashraf has written, that gave the movement a communal colour – directing sentiment against Bangladeshi Muslims and claiming that “Hindus were sharanarthis and Muslims were anupraveshkaaris”.Himanta has become the poster boy of Assam’s newly communalised politics. He has blamed “Miya” vegetable vendors for inflation, accused Bengali Muslim farmers of causing kidney and heart disease through excessive fertiliser use, branded a university with a Muslim chancellor as a site of “flood jihad,” and vowed that eviction drives would not “spare even 10 percent” of Muslim encroachers. As of 2025, over 25,000 acres have been “cleared,” displacing around 50,000 people – disproportionately Bengali-speaking Muslim families.The human cost is not abstract. In 2021, Nur Hussain and Sahera Begum spent 18 months in a detention centre with their children before the Gauhati High Court recognised them as Indian citizens. That same year, Hasina Bhanu endured months of incarceration during a 20-year legal battle before being declared Indian. In late 2025, a Foreigners’ Tribunal in Biswanath declared two women foreigners and issued 24-hour expulsion orders while they were still lodged in India’s first and largest detention centre for “illegal immigrants” at Matia in Goalpara district. These cases are only a fraction of the damage.The Assam police also conducted an aggressive crackdown on child marriage between 2023 and 2024, arresting large numbers of fathers, husbands, guardians, and Muslim clerics, in pursuit of Himanta’s stated target of “eradicating child marriage by 2026”. While child marriage remains a serious concern, activists criticised the focus on mass arrests over community-based prevention, and raised concerns that the crackdown disproportionately targeted Muslim families. Multiple reports have also pointed to a pattern of custodial deaths and alleged extrajudicial killings, with a disproportionate number of victims from minority communities.The demolition of a home in Batadrava in Nagaon district, belonging to the family of a Muslim man who died in custody on a terror charge, drew particular criticism – described by many as part of a wider pattern of prejudice against Bengali-speaking Muslims.Public intellectual Hiren Gohain points to Himanta’s repeated claim that 50 to 60 lakh “concealed foreigners” were living among Bengali-origin Muslims – a claim, Gohain said, with no factual basis. “This kind of rhetoric creates anxiety among those being targeted, and murderous hatred among excitable, credulous sections of society.”The arithmetic of electionsAt the heart of Himanta’s electoral project is an anxiety – demographic, existential, carefully tended. The fear is never resolved. It is reactivated, election after election, kept warm and useful.During the 2016 campaign, he repeatedly warned voters that a Congress government might be forced into an alliance with the AIUDF, clearing the way for its leader Badruddin Ajmal to become chief minister. The trick worked.But fear is only one instrument. The other is patronage. “Everyone has a price,” a senior Congress leader says, echoing what is said to be Himanta’s own formulation. “Though not always monetary – sometimes it is power, access or visibility.”For ordinary voters, Himanta’s approach runs through welfare transfers and pre-election dole-outs. The flagship Orunodoi scheme, targeted primarily at women, comes with Bihu gifts of Rs 8,000 for beneficiaries and has become central to electoral mobilisation. The Babu Asoni scheme provides financial assistance to male students; the Nijut Moina scheme for girl students has been doubled in coverage.His instinct for perception management is visible even in moments of public grief. When beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg drowned in Singapore in early 2025, questions swirled about the organisers. Himanta moved swiftly – coordinated the return of the body, orchestrated a spectacle of public mourning, posted on social media: “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” – I am Zubeen, we are Zubeen. He ordered an SIT, sent forensic samples to Delhi, and eventually told the Assam assembly that Garg’s death was “plain and simple murder”. Critics saw cynicism; supporters saw a decisive leader defending an Assamese icon.The same instinct was visible in a more jarring episode: when Himanta urged people to underpay Miya rickshaw pullers. “Whoever can give trouble in any way should give,” he said. “Only if they face troubles will they leave Assam.” The media, largely, moved on.In a state where the BJP had struggled to find organic footing, and where a Brahmin chief minister was historically unusual, Himanta’s ascent carried a particular symbolism. Journalist Khagen Kalita points to the caste dynamics: as an Assamese Brahmin – a community that had traditionally wielded influence through media, business, and bureaucracy but rarely held direct political power – Himanta’s rise marked a visible shift. “When Himanta emerged as a chief ministerial contender,” Kalita said, “there was visible mobilisation within the Assamese Brahmin community.”The machine behind the mythThat media environment is itself, critics argue, partly shaped by Himanta. Lawyer and Congress spokesperson Aman Wadud contends that a significant section of Assam’s press is dependent on government advertising, creating an ecosystem that amplifies Himanta’s narrative while muting dissent. His wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma chairs Pride East Entertainment, which occupies a dominant position in Assam’s media landscape across television, print, and digital.His media secretary confirmed that Himanta personally decides the details of every political rally. When Newslaundry approached the Chief Minister’s Office for an interview, it was told that Himanta personally decides which journalists he meets.Journalists who question the CM attract a different kind of attention. When local reporter Shah Alam questioned Himanta about alleged illegal hill-cutting in Jalukbari, the CM responded by asking, “What is your name?” – pointing to the reporter's Muslim identity, then invoking ‘flood jihad”. In March 2025, journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was arrested after covering a protest over alleged financial irregularities at the state-run Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, where Sarma was a director on the board. A young Assam poet spent 63 days in jail under an anti-terror law for posting a poem about defiance on Facebook.Away from the crackdowns, Himanta’s social media presence operates in a different register entirely. He described a recent eviction drive as “so GOATED,” adding that even ‘Rinkiya ke Papa approves”. The operation is tightly managed: according to a senior BJP leader, responses to his posts are routinely printed out and placed before him so he can personally track public mood.Researcher Angshuman Choudhury notes that the “mama” image – avuncular, approachable, apolitical – was pushed aggressively through reels, videos, and YouTubers. “The creation of the ‘mama’ image was key,” Choudhury said. “It was, in fact, deeply political.”Behind those carefully managed frames is a career built on constant recalibration. He has been, at different stages, an AASU errand boy, a Congress fixer, an alleged extortionist, a chief minister, a Hindutva hardliner, and a Gen Z meme-lord. He has been the political son, the rival, the defector, the Manage Master. What he has never been – not once, in a career stretching four decades – is irrelevant.Senior journalist Prasanta Rajguru put it plainly: “It is hard to say. But one thing is certain – it has always been power-centric. If he would have been driven by BJP’s ideologies, then he would have been in BJP from the very beginning.”Hiren Gohain was blunter. “I think he is not at all bothered by ethical choices. As long as it serves his ambitions – whether for more power or more money – he is game for it. He has no qualms about changing his position a hundred times over. His only strategy is to achieve these objectives by any means.”A journalist close to Himanta once met Tarun Gogoi to invite him to an event in 2015. During the conversation, he urged Gogoi to reconcile with Sarma, warning that their divisions would hand the state to the BJP. At this, the journalist said, Gogoi broke down in tears.The political son perhaps had already found a new father.