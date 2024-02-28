Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Assembly Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs

In a major development in the ongoing political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, February 28, suspended 15 BJP legislators including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. This comes soon after Congress minister Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the Cabinet, saying there were attempts to suppress the voice of MLAs. Vikramaditya is the son of Congress stalwart and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Six Congress MLAs on February 27 cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh. Those who voted in favour of the BJP’s candidate were Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala) and Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Badsar), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Chaitnaya Sharma (Gagret), and Devender Bhutto (Kutlehar). The three Independent MLAs too voted in favour of the BJP. The Congress has a strength of 34 MLAs, the same number as the BJP, in the Assembly.