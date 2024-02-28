Himachal CM says govt will complete five years; Cong appoints DK Shivakumar as observer

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have been appointed as Congress observers for the state and will decide the further course of action. They were asked to visit Shimla immediately to take stock of the situation. There are speculations that the party would hold a meeting later in the day to select a new leader.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in a social media post, said that he was on his way to Himachal Pradesh as per the directions of the Congress High Command. “There is absolutely no need to indulge in any hearsay. I am confident that Congress Party legislators will be loyal to the party and stay put with the mandate that has been accorded to them. However, what should be questioned and worrisome is the extremes to which BJP is going in terms of acquiring power, deliberately attempting to crush democracy and public mandate in the process,” he added.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has told Shivakumar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and party in-charge Rajeev Shukla to meet the MLAs and present a report to the high command so as to tackle ‘Operation Lotus’.