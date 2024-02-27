HFCL, MediaTek partner to help Indian telcos address last-mile 5G connectivity

In a bid to push the government’s vision of creating a sustainable telecom ecosystem, technology enterprise and communications solution provider HFCL Limited on Tuesday partnered with chip-maker MediaTek to integrate its chipset with the indoor 5G solution and help telecom operators address last-mile connectivity challenges.

HFCL's 5G FWA Indoor CPE offers features like ultra-compact form factor and minimal power consumption, owing to MediaTek T750 chipset.

The 7nm compact chipset is equipped with a 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU, ensuring seamless connectivity across multiple devices with dual-band 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 support, the company said in a statement on the sidelines of ‘MWC 2024’ in Barcelona, Spain.

“The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE helps telecom operators address the last-mile connectivity challenges in an ultra-compact form factor and provides a fibre-like experience to both consumers and enterprises,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.

Featuring a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet interface for high-speed data transfer, the HFCL 5G solution has an embedded eSIM.

It is a plug-and-play device that includes an AI-integrated mobile app, enabling user-friendly self-installation and helping identify the best signal location, the company said.

“This partnership is another endeavour to support the Indian government’s vision of creating a sustainable telecom ecosystem by promoting local manufacturing,” said Evan Su, General Manager, Wireless Communications, MediaTek.

“Our modem propels their vision by offering full functionality, enabling device makers to create high-performance CPE products in the smallest, yet the most efficient form factors,” Su added.

As per industry estimates, the global 5G last-mile equipment market is projected to reach $68 billion by 2030.



