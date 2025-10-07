Heavy rain lashes Delhi; IMD issues yellow and orange alerts, flight operations hit

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The weather in the national capital took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as heavy rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining regions.

Though the rains brought relief from the lingering heat, but also disrupted flight operations.

Intermittent showers began early in the morning and continued through the day. After a brief lull in the afternoon, dark clouds once again enveloped the city, followed by a spell of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in many areas, including central and south Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rain for the day and issued yellow and orange alerts, cautioning residents about moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning in the region.

The IMD said that under the influence of the western disturbance, heavy rainfall is likely over Northwest India on Tuesday.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) very likely over Northwest India on 07th October,” it added.

The sudden change in weather brought traffic snarls and waterlogging in several low-lying areas, while temperatures dipped noticeably.

Delhi Airport authorities, in an advisory, said that flight operations were likely to be affected due to the inclement weather.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” the Delhi airport said in a statement.

Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information and to consider using the Delhi Metro to reach the airport in order to avoid possible delays on the roads.

It further said that conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Gujarat, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and some parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days.