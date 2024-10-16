Has Antimicrobial Resistance fallen off India’s health budget wagon?

While we do not know what proportion of the budget is dedicated to fighting antimicrobial resistance, what we do see is that the budget under this rather broad head fell by 99.4% between 2016 - 17 and 2017 - 18 from Rs 22.4 crore to Rs 0.13 crore. The 2017 - 2019 period saw a rise in the budget by 22.9 crores; however, in 2020 it fell by 42.7% to Rs 13.2 crore rising in 2021 and 2022 only to fall again in 2023 by 27.2%. The revised budget for 2023 - 24 is 27.52 crores and the estimated budget for 2024 - 25 is 52 crores. While an upward trend can be discerned in more recent times, the percentage of the funds that are earmarked for AMR continues to be at large.

While the 2017 Indian National Action Plan (NAP) for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) aims to address critical policy and regulatory issues related to antibiotic use through the One Health approach, its implementation has been sluggish, most likely on account of its dependence on the coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to metamorphose into action.

This is better illustrated, as merely four of twenty - eight Indian states have launched their state action plan (SAP): Kerala has launched KARSAP, Madhya Pradesh has launched MP-SAPCAR, Delhi has launched SAPCARD a nd Andhra Pradesh has launched APACAR. Given the size of India's Population and its federal governance structure, implementing sub-national action plans is critical for effectively containing antimicrobial resistance.

In a high AMR impact scenario, the global community, particularly countries with large resource-deficit populations stand to face the fire as an additional 24 million p eople would be pushed into poverty, with a disproportionate occurrence in low and middle-income countries. An increased AMR-related mortality and morbidity would not just decrease the size of the workforce but also impact its overall efficiency. Further, reduced labour supply can be accounted for in terms of unpaid care work, as people take a longer time to recover, experience a reduced quality of life and a greater likelihood of death.

While the World Bank models estimate that under a low burden of antimicrobial resistance health costs could increase by $330 billion, under a high-burden situation this increase could amount to $1.2 trillion ( The World Bank, 2017) .

Kamini Walia, presently leading the Antimicrobial Resistance Initiative at ICMR, suggests several low-hanging fruits that can be introduced with fewer resources and costs to healthcare settings. These include intravenous to oral conversions, de-escalation and therapeutic substitution, and formulary restriction.

Going forward, if we are indeed to take steps to ‘secure the future’ we need to make transparent the finances that will be harnessed to combat AMR and build policy momentum by picking the low-hanging fruit . Only then will the commitments made in New York last month translate into the action that we so urgently need.

The writers are with Ramalingaswami Centre on Equity and Social Determinants of Health, Public Health Foundation of India, Bengaluru.