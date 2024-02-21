Haryana Police fire tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers

Haryana Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells as protesting farmers on the Shambhu border, bordering Haryana, tried to breach the border. However, farmers' leaders have been appealing to the protesters to keep it peaceful.

The farmers, who are staging their protest march towards the national capital over demands comprising the law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, are armed with gas masks, bulldozers and heavy machines to force their entry into Haryana from Punjab.

Haryana Police have warned the owners of earthmover machines and bulldozers, saying "you may be held criminally liable".

In a post on X, the police said these machines can be used to harm security forces, which is a non-bailable offence.

"Owners and operators of poclains and JCBs, please do not provide the services of our equipment to the protesters. Please withdraw these machines from the protest site. These machines may be used to cause harm to security forces, it's a non-bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable," the police said.

A huge build-up of farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued on borders of Haryana as they are ready to head to the national capital to lodge their protest over demands as they rejected the government proposal.