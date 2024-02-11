Haryana govt seals border with Punjab as farmers march to Delhi seeking MSP law

This has been the second biggest protest by the farmers since they agreed to withdraw the agitation against the now repealed farm laws in 2021. Besides a legal guarantee for an MSP, the farmers are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, farm debt waiver and withdrawal of police cases, besides "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Local authorities in Haryana's Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts have sealed almost all the entry points at the Punjab borders by raising huge concrete walls.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said, "We won't allow breach of peace in any way in the state. Action will be taken if someone tries to break law and order." After holding talks with Union ministers, including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, representatives of farmers on Thursday in Chandigarh announced they would go on with their march to the Parliament on February 13 over their demands. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was mediating between them.

At the same time, the representatives admitted the meeting was convened in a congenial atmosphere and they expressed their concerns over the delay in implementation of demands, including a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops. After the meeting, an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said during the first round of talks a general consensus emerged on rolling back the cases registered against farmers during the agitation against the repealed farm laws.