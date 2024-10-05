Haryana Assembly polls: Voter turnout in Gurugram steadily picks up

Gurugram district's four Assembly constituencies – Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and Pataudi (SC) – recorded 3 per cent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling on Saturday, October 5. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m.

Former minister and Badshahpur seat candidate Rao Narbir Singh and his family members were the early voters. They cast their vote at a government school in Fazilpur Jharsa village and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

In four Assembly constituencies of Gurugram district, there are a total of 1,507 booths. Of these, 259 booths have been set up in Pataudi Assembly constituency, 518 in Badshahpur, 435 in the Gurgaon and 292 in Sohna constituency.

For the convenience of voters, 126 polling stations have been set up in high-rise societies.

As per the voter list, there are 15,04,959 registered voters across all four constituencies in the district. Various awareness activities are organised to increase voter turnout in the Assembly elections.

It is noteworthy that 2,53,684 voters are registered at 259 polling stations in Pataudi (SC), 513,052 voters at 518 polling stations in Badshahpur, 437,183 voters at 435 polling stations in Gurgaon, and 283,391 voters at 292 polling stations in Sohna.

There are a total of 5,759 service voters in the district. Among them, there are 3,102 service voters in the Pataudi constituency, 826 in Badshahpur, 491 in Gurgaon and 1,340 in Sohna.

Of the 1,507 polling booths in Gurugram, police have so far identified around 252 as "critical" based on record and extra security personnel would be deployed there, officials said on Saturday.

1,507 polling booths in Gurugram are located at 627 locations across the district.

Sharing details about the deployment of security personnel, the district administration said that 257 polling premises marked critical will have 4,800 police personnel and home guards and half a section of central paramilitary forces in addition to the 10 companies of paramilitary forces, home guards, special police officers (SPOs) and 6,000 personnel of the Gurugram.